Russia-Ukraine War. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Maduro





The war between Russia and Ukraine and concerns over Venezuela's supply of arms to Russia were part of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's talks with Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro. He had traveled to Venezuela on an unofficial visit to speak with its autocratic leader, Nicols Maduro, according to an article in Sunday hours. The purpose of the visit, according to the British daily, was to discuss the war between Russia and Ukraine, amid fears that the South American country was supplying weapons and military aid to Russia. The negotiations also set the conditions for an attempt to normalize relations with the United Kingdom, which does not accept the legitimacy of Maduro's administration. The former prime minister's office said Foreign Secretary David Cameron was aware of the visit. Foreign Ministry officials said no permission was sought or required for the visit. Venezuela-West relations The talks come at a time of greater uncertainty over Western relations with Venezuela, which will be subject to elections in July. The government is under intense international pressure to hold free and fair elections, release political activists and opponents it has detained and ease tensions in neighboring Guyana. This visit is unusual given that the former prime minister is no longer part of the government. But we saw him try to relaunch his political career through international relations. The former Prime Minister visited kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the eve of second anniversary of the Russian invasion. The South American country supports the Russian government and blames the war in Ukraine on NATO. Johnson's Maduro meeting: nothing 'official' about it According to the newspaper, Johnson traveled to Caracas and stayed there for less than 24 hours, interrupting his family vacation to the Dominican Republic. His spokesperson said The Guardian that Boris Johnson met with Venezuelan government officials with the active support of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and with the knowledge of the Foreign Secretary, to highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a true democratic process. Officials told the BBC that Johnson received a briefing at the British embassy residence in Caracas before his meeting and then debriefed to embassy officials.

