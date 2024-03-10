Prime Minister Narendra Modi taunts opposition in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh over poll promises, saying it is made of different clay





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mocked opposition parties after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. Addressing a massive gathering, he said previous governments were disappearing after making promises during the election period, adding that it was made of “sol doosri (different type of clay)”. “People from previous governments made announcements to deceive people… When I analyze, I find that the announcements made 30 to 35 years ago (were never materialized). They used to install a plaque before the elections, and later it would disappear…the leaders would also disappear,” the Prime Minister said. “Modi is a man made of clay (Modi is a human being made of different clay). The first stones we laid in 2019 were not intended for elections. You can see we inaugurated it too,” PM Modi said to continue his attack on the opposition. His statements were about opposition leaders' digs at Prime Minister Modi, inaugurating projects and making announcements ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The prime minister, however, said the opposition had placed him in the “same category” of the “old mindset” where leaders would show up before elections to make announcements and promises and then disappear. “Even (now) in 2024, no one should see it (inauguration of projects and laying of foundation stones) through the lens of elections. This is the campaign of my journey for development. I am galloping to realize the vision of making of India a 'Viksit' Bharat' by 2047, and make the country gallop too,” he added. The most recent incident in which opposition leaders mocked the prime minister for his election promises occurred on Friday when, on International Women's Day, he announced the reduction of domestic gas cylinders by Rs 100 across India. CPN (SP) MP Supriya Sule called the announcement “total ', and Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale said PM Modi's 'Nari Shakti' was 'limited to election campaigning'. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects, including 16 airports, worth over Rs 34,700 crore in Uttar Pradesh from Azamgarh. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders when he visited the Manduri area of ​​the district. The Prime Minister inaugurated Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Aligarh airports and a new terminal at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. Over 5,342 km of roads constructed in 59 districts of Uttar Pradesh under the Prime Minister's Gram Sadak Yojna worth Rs 3,700 crore were also inaugurated by him. The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 railway projects across Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 8,200 crore. Published on: March 10, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-narendra-modi-poll-promises-opposition-swipe-azamgarh-inaugurate-projects-foundation-stones-lok-sabha-elections-viksit-bharat-2512962-2024-03-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos