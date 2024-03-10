Will Erdoan resign?

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared that the March 31 elections were a “final” for him. Technically correct. Unless the rule changes, according to the Constitution, he will not be able to run in 2028. Legally, he is not bound by his own will. But will Erdoğan really resign? Why did he feel the need to say “my last election” when he is not a candidate in any municipality in the local elections on March 31, when he still has four years in office?

Before we get into the answers to these questions, let's take a digression and talk about a book that İletişim has just published. It is entitled “Sub-Saharan – Politics and life”. In the book written by Volkan İpek, an academic working on Africa, the postcolonial political life of 49 sub-Saharan African countries is analyzed one by one. Since the “legal” abolition of colonial rule by European states, particularly Britain, in the 1960s, the main political agenda of almost all countries has always been elections and constitutional debates. Under these two headings, there is of course a bloody list of ethnic massacres, coups, internal conflicts and regional conflicts.

The book examines each country in its specific circumstances, but overall, with the exception of a few, like Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, who dreams of a completely different economic and political order, the goal of all leaders is to design a constitution adapted to the needs of the country. regime that they elected in the “sacred ballot boxes”. Every election comes with a promise or constitutional amendment. Approval at the ballot box is considered approval to amend the constitution. And almost everyone finds themselves in the same bind: how many times can one person be elected?

We can translate this question, expressed in legal language, into political language as follows: “Why did I establish the regime if I do not want to govern?”

The rough summary of sub-Saharan electoral political history, analyzed under the title of postcolonial “transition to democracy”, actually contains the answers to this question. For example, Dawda Kairaba Jawara, the first Prime Minister of Gambia, offers a unique solution. He invents a form of government which has the formal elements of democracy such as elections, the constitution, parliament, etc. but where he always has the last word. He calls it “Semboocracy”, inspired by the local word “sembo” which means “power”. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?

This is a useful book not only for those interested in African history, but also for those discussing elections, regimes, and democracy at a time when more than half the world's population goes to the polls the same year (2024) for the first time. . Let's close the parenthesis with a recommendation to read it.

Now back to our main topic: Will Erdoğan resign? We can ask the same question in its previous form: if Erdoğan does not want to govern, why did he create his own “sembocracy”?

***

We have already seen Erdoğan say that he was on stage “for the last time”. He wanted to lead the AKP for the last time, he wanted the presidency for the last time. But each time, he led the country towards a change of status which would “reset the kilometers”. This is why his emphasis on “right” is important. But you also have to pay attention to the rest of the sentences. He says; “March 31 is a turning point. At this turning point, the eyes of the entire Islamic world are on Turkey. Even though these are not general elections, all eyes are on the AKP's result in the local elections.”

We can draw some headlines from his remarks. First, Erdoğan considers March 31, especially the elections in Istanbul, as a new referendum. The votes he gets will determine how he continues. Second, the regime he is building is clearly Islamist, as he himself declared. Candidates aren't the only ones voted on on the ballot. Third, there is an obstacle before the regime, the Constitution. It is essential that the government changes this. Fourth, whether you call it a search for loyalty or victimhood, it asserts its personal presence. Yet it is natural. Without Erdoğan, the end of the regime he established would be uncertain. At least it cannot continue in its current form. The harmony of all parts, including those that are incompatible, depends on its position at the center.

What gives government its character is the possibility for different interests to be represented within the state. Not just limited to AKP-MHP; Erdoğan is the triangulation point of a multi-party coalition, from religious sects to capitalist groups, from bureaucratic cliques to groups sharing economic resources, from elements of the criminal world to international and local networks. Because the regime, whose practices we discuss almost daily, was designed according to Erdoğan.

Thus, we can also read the remark “my final” as an “issue”. A challenge for all those with whom he has shared power until now and with whom he wishes to share power in the future. It is not a question of giving him more power than he deserves, on the contrary, it is a question of pointing out the contradiction of the regime that has been built. If he doesn't govern, why does this regime exist? The dilemma is there. Despite all the power of the state, one article of the Constitution leads to a crisis. One way or another, the knot will either be respected or it will be cut. Erdoğan actually signaled the impending crisis very early.

In short, he can turn around on any issue, he can deny what he said yesterday, but he cannot compromise his position. This is the one position he cannot compromise on. If he does, his regime will end. The country would evolve into a completely different process where the political positioning of society would determine whether the consequences would be good or bad.