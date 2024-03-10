PM Modi inaugurates 15 airport projects, including New Delhi terminal





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 15 airport projects, including Terminal 1 of New Delhi Airport, virtually from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on March 10. The new passenger terminals inaugurated include Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur. Addressing the programme, Prime Minister Modi said, “People across the country can see the love and affection of Azamgarh. They can see your enthusiasm… This love is wonderful.” Also Read: PM Modi's Timeline Today: Multiple Airport Projects Across States To Be Foundation Stone For UP | 7 points You can see that in recent days, I have inaugurated several projects of the country from one place. When people hear about multiple airports, multiple railway stations, multiple IIMs and multiple AIIMS, they are surprised. Sometimes they also put in the same category the old mindset that we are in an election period,” the Prime Minister said. Highlights The 12 new terminals inaugurated include Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur airports. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of three new terminals at Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports. The aerial installations developed at a cost of approximately 950 crore in Gwalior and Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh were also inaugurated virtually. PM Modi inaugurated the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow and Ranchi under which more than 2,000 affordable apartments have been constructed. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for several road projects worth around 11,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, around 744 rural road projects, worth over 3,700 crore will be undertaken. PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several railway projects worth around 8,200 million dollars. Several sewage treatment plants and other similar projects in Prayagraj, Jaunpur and Etawah have also been inaugurated. Stage alert!

PM Modi inaugurated the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow and Ranchi under which more than 2,000 affordable apartments have been constructed. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for several road projects worth around 11,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, around 744 rural road projects, worth over 3,700 crore will be undertaken. PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several railway projects worth around 8,200 million dollars. Several sewage treatment plants and other similar projects in Prayagraj, Jaunpur and Etawah have also been inaugurated.



