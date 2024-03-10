Biden and Trump trade barbs over Laken Riley's death and immigration at dueling Georgia campaign rallies





President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump held dueling campaign events in Georgia on Saturday — and traded barbs over the death of a nursing student and immigration as they focused on general elections.

Their campaign rallies, which were the second time Mr. Biden and Trump were in the same state in recent weeks, were highlighted by the recent death of Laken Riley, a University of Georgia nursing student who was killed by a suspected undocumented immigrant from Venezuela while jogging on campus.

Mr. Biden apologized during an interview with MSNBC on Saturday for using the term “illegal” to describe the man who allegedly killed Riley during his State of the Union address. He said he shouldn't have used that specific language.

“He's an undocumented person. And I shouldn't have used illegally – he's undocumented,” Mr. Biden said. Biden added further criticism of Mr Trump, calling immigrants “vermin” and saying they are “poisoning the blood of our country”.

Trump took advantage of Biden's comments, blaming Riley's death on Biden's immigration policies. Trump met with Riley's parents backstage before his campaign event in Rome, Georgia, a city of about 38,000 located in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's district. Rep. Greene interrupted Mr. Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday, prompting Biden to say Riley's name.

“They just told me, before what I'm doing right now, that Joe Biden went on TV and apologized for calling the Laken murderer illegal,” Trump said at his rally in Rome, Georgia. this killer.”

On immigration, Mr. Biden and his allies took aim at Trump for encouraging congressional Republicans to vote against a bipartisan border bill earlier this year.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Biden campaign surrogate at his rally in Atlanta, said it was “very rewarding for the former president to talk about the importance of immigration reform, and He is the reason for his death.”

A crucial battlefield for both campaigns

The Peach State is a crucial battleground for both campaigns. Mr Biden won Georgia in 2020 by 12,000 votes – making it the first time this traditionally red state has gone blue in almost 30 years. Sixty miles from Trump's remarks, Mr. Biden held a rally in downtown Atlanta as his campaign continued to launch the general election after the State of the Union.

In his remarks, the president emphasized his contrasts with Trump.

“Donald Trump has a different constituency. This is the guy launching his general election campaign with Marjorie Taylor Greene. That can tell you a lot about a person he keeps company with,” Biden said in Atlanta, emphasizing Trump. met with autocratic Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán late Friday afternoon at Mar-a-Lago.

Rebuilding his winning 2020 coalition of minority voters, particularly Black voters in Georgia, will be key for Mr. Biden. The campaign said it was investing in media buys for Black- and Hispanic-owned media outlets, and the largest political committees representing different minority groups all endorsed Mr. Biden on Saturday.

But even though Mr. Biden created headwinds to motivate these groups early in this general election period, his current support among Black and Hispanic voters is weaker today than it was in 2020, according to a CBS News poll.

“Black voters are turning out in inspiring, unbeatable numbers to vote for progressive issues and candidates. Our concern is not so much how black voters will perform, but how the rest of Georgia will perform? said Keron Blair, an organizer with the New Georgia Project, a voting rights organization founded by Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“At the same time, Black communities’ concerns and criticism of the administration cannot and should not be ignored,” he added.

Trump's trip to Georgia comes as he seeks the Republican Party nomination. The former president is the only major Republican candidate left in the race after former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley dropped out, but he fell short of the required number of delegates. It's within reach, and Georgia voters could provide Trump with the delegates needed to officially become the party's nominee.

Georgia, along with Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington, holds its presidential elections on Tuesday, March 12.

This is the first time Trump has returned to Georgia since August, when he visited the Fulton County Jail on charges related to District Attorney Fani Willis' case investigating efforts to overturn the election. 2020. In January 2021, Trump reportedly asked Governor Brian Kemp and other Georgia state officials to add 11,780 votes that would overturn Biden's victory in the state.

Taurean Small contributed reporting.

