PM Modi arrives in Varanasi, holds roadshow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi on March 9, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome in his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi on March 9, with thousands of BJP leaders and supporters thronging the city's roads. Mr. Modi, who is on his first visit to Varanasi after being re-nominated as the BJP candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll seat, prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praying at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on March 9, 2024 | Photo credit: ANI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders, who were present at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Babatpur to welcome Mr. Modi, accompanied him to the temple. Mr. Modi organized a road show from the airport to the temple. Waving to the singing crowd Modi-Modi And Har-Har Mahadev slogans, Mr Modi reached the temple in around 40 minutes. The supporters who had lined up on both sides of the road showered him with petals. PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi Mr Modi is expected to attend a public program on March 10 in Azamgarh where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several development projects worth over `42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. It will disburse the first installment under the Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh through video conferencing from Varanasi. Mr Modi has been winning Varanasi since 2014. He won by a margin of over 4.75 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, defeating Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/pm-arrives-in-varanasi-takes-out-roadshow/article67933433.ece

