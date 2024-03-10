Trump criticizes Biden for Laken Riley's death





ATLANTA (AP) President Joe Biden said Saturday he regretted using the term illegal during his State of the Union address to describe the alleged killer of Laken Riley, while his rival almost certain of 2024 GOP Donald Trump blasted Democrats' immigration. politicians and blamed them for her death during a rally attended by family and friends of Georgia nursing students.

Biden expressed remorse after facing frustration from some in his party over the use of the term to describe people who arrived or are living in the United States illegally.

I shouldn't have used it illegally, it's undocumented, he said in an interview with MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart recorded in Atlanta, where the president was meeting with small business owners and holding a campaign rally.

Trump, campaigning in Rome, Georgia, at the same time, attacked Biden for his comments.

Joe Biden went on television and apologized for calling Laken's killer illegal, he said to loud jeers and jeers. Biden should apologize to this killer.

The back-and-forth underscored how Riley's killing has become a flashpoint in the 2024 campaign and a rallying cry for Republicans who have capitalized on frustrations over the Biden administration's handling of the U.S.- Mexican during a record wave of migrants entering the country. An immigrant from Venezuela who entered the United States illegally has been arrested and charged with murder.

Trump was joined at his rally by Riley's parents, sister and friends and met them before taking the stage. They were greeted with a standing ovation and large signs distributed by the campaign that featured Riley's photo and the words SAY HER NAME! REMEMBER OUR ANGELS, they read on the back.

We share your grief, Trump told them in his remarks.

Trump, in a speech that lasted nearly two hours, hammered Biden on the border and for mispronouncing Riley's name during his State of the Union address last week.

What Joe Biden did at our border is a crime against humanity and the people of this nation for which he will never be forgiven, Trump charged, alleging that Riley would be alive today if Joe Biden had not deliberately and maliciously eviscerated the country's borders. in the United States and has freed thousands and thousands of dangerous criminals in our country.

Trump, who has made immigration a centerpiece of his campaign, has repeatedly promised to stage the largest deportation in the country's history if he wins.

He compared his rhetoric to Biden's, I say he was an illegal alien. He was an illegal immigrant. He was an illegal migrant and accused Biden, who has long been seen as an empathetic leader, of having no remorse. He has no regrets, he has no empathy, no compassion and, worst of all, he has no intention of stopping the deadly invasion that stole Laken's precious, beautiful American life, Trump said.

Earlier this year, Biden resisted his party's activists by agreeing to make changes to U.S. immigration law that would have restricted some migration. The deal that emerged would have overhauled the asylum system to allow for faster, tougher enforcement, and given presidents new powers to immediately expel migrants if authorities become overwhelmed. It would also have added $20 billion in funding, a huge influx of cash.

The changes were part of a short-lived bipartisan compromise that was quickly killed by Republican lawmakers after Trump made his opposition known.

After the deals failed, Biden considered taking executive action to try to reduce migration, but he expressed frustration that his lawyers have yet to come up with options that they say could be accepted by federal courts. Biden, on the contrary, has insisted that Congress take up this action, trying to flip the script on Republicans and arguing that they are more interested in being able to talk about the problem in an election year than in taking action on it. solve.

Among those who attended the rally was Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Rome in Congress and shouted at Biden during the State of the Union on Thursday to say his name!

The phrase was popularized by civil rights activist Kimberl Crenshaw in 2015 following the death of Sandra Bland, a 28-year-old black woman found dead in a Texas prison cell days after being arrested during a traffic control.

Crenshaw and others began using the phrase to call attention to cases in which black women are subjected to police brutality. In 2020, the hashtag #SayHerName helped bring more public attention to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman in Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot and killed in her home during a botched police raid.

The term “illegal” was once common, but it is much less common today, particularly among Democrats who have more embraced immigrant rights issues under President Trump.

Biden used the term Thursday night during an exchange in which the president pressed Republicans in his speech to pass the bipartisan border security deal. Greene, a staunch Trump ally, then yelled at the president to say Riley's name, adding that she was killed by an illegal.

By an illegal, that's right, Biden responded immediately, before appearing to ask how many people are killed by legal ones.

He added: To his parents, I say: My heart goes out to you. Having lost children myself, I understand.

Speaking to Capehart, Biden said: Look, when I talked about the difference between Trump and me, one of the things I talked about at the border was his, the way he talks about vermin , the way he talks about these people who pollute the blood. . I talked about what I won't do. Which I won't do. I am not going to treat any of these people with disrespect. Look, they built the country.

Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita criticized Biden for apologizing for his wording and not to Riley's family.

He should apologize to the family rather than apologizing for the word he used, which is an accurate description, he told reporters before Trump took the stage, calling the response muted and highlighting between the candidates two very distinct differences of approach on the ground. invasion of borders.

Biden's expression of regret was a change from the day before, when Biden hesitated when asked by reporters if he regretted using the term, saying, well, I probably am, before pausing and to say that I don't do it and seem to start to express regret.

___

Price reported from Rome, Georgia. Colvin reported from New York. Zeke Miller, AP White House correspondent in Wilmington, Delaware, contributed to this report.

