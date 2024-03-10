Despite being found responsible for the attack, Trump claims that E. Jean Carroll made “false accusations” against him





ROME, Ga. Former President Donald Trump on Saturday reiterated his claim that writer E. Jean Carroll made false accusations against him, even as similar remarks resulted in major court rulings against him.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Georgia that represented Trump's pivot to the general election as he seeks to avoid a second defeat to Democratic President Joe Biden, Trump reiterated a number of grievances, among them Carroll's victories in civil court.

I just posted $91 million bail, $91 million on a false story, a totally made-up story, he said, referring to the bail he posted this week when he was appeal of a defamation verdict against him.

Ninety-one million based on false accusations made against me by a woman that I knew nothing about, that I didn't know, that I had never heard of, I don't know anything about her, he said. -he continued.

She wrote a book, she said things, Trump told the raucous crowd in Rome, about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta. And when I denied it, I said, “This is so crazy. It's wrong. I am being sued for defamation. This is where it starts.

At issue for Trump is Carroll's allegation that he raped her during an encounter in a New York department store locker room in the 1990s, then defamed her by calling her story a hoax and of scam.

In May, a jury did not find Trump liable for the alleged rape, but awarded Carroll $5 million after finding the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Another case focused on similar comments Trump made about Carroll while in office and concluded he defamed her by questioning her story. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said this case would focus on determining damages, later estimated at $83.3 million, because the abuse was factual.

Trump is appealing both cases.

The judgments do not seem to have dissuaded him from retracting his denials regarding his story. On Saturday, Trump said Carroll was not a credible person and that Kaplan, whom he called a terrible person, a terrible judge and highly corrupt, knew it too.

Trump blamed Democratic operatives for his libel woes and called the city where he and his father bought, sold, traded and developed real estate projects for the better part of a century a dishonest metropolis.

New York is a very corrupt place, Trump said.

It does not appear that Carroll responded to Trump's latest denials of his story early Sunday.

