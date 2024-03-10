Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rising Bharat

India on track to become third fastest growing economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stature as world leader has increased, as has India's position as a frontline country in the comity of nations.

India is poised to become the third largest economy with the fastest growing rate today and much credit must be given to the sense of dynamism that Prime Minister Modi has instilled in the governance of such a diverse and also filled with inequalities and potential internal divisions than India. . His messages of hope, accent on youth power, women's empowerment and inclusion by seeking 'support', 'confidence' and empowerment of everyone in all areas, have yielded results.

The main objective of governance of the current regime is to push India towards self-sufficiency in food, industrial production, defence, security and technological applications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the one hand, made an insightful call to “speak up for local” and, on the other hand, supported awareness about the best technology available anywhere in the world for economic progress . While he has demonstrated great clarity on national objectives and the means to achieve them, his remarkable contribution is to ensure that the projects launched for this purpose are executed with a new level of efficiency.

Individual accountability within the bureaucracy was defined, the framework for inter-ministerial coordination was set and the accountability of ministers heading the relevant ministry or department was made transparent – ​​all of which had a huge impact on governance, eliminating a substantial measure of the gap between policy and its implementation.

It was established that if the political executive that governs the nation had honest objectives and political will, it could go beyond the classic rules of administration to create new benchmarks in governance and action for the people.

Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated great dedication to national interests and a willingness to work hard. If his performance earned him high popular ratings, this was natural – it must be remembered that the Indian voter is an astute judge of the merits of the leaders who govern. the country.

The experts spoke about various management practices, one of them being termed as 'father and nurture theory', considered to be in line with the Indian ethos. He believes in “participative management”, suggests that the “senior” is also a mentor and an “elder”, and defends the idea that the boss-subordinate relationship extends beyond the workplace – which implies that The boss should have some insight into the subordinate's family concerns to understand whether personal distractions are hindering the subordinate's optimal performance and address them usefully.

The bureaucratic traditions left behind by the colonial masters created a very impersonal work environment that left no room for the exercise of “emotional intelligence” – a human concept only now being discovered. Prime Minister Modi's style of governance appears to reflect some of these new points of approach. His vision of vertical hierarchy in administration imposed a certain level of responsibility on superiors for any “failures” of the lower person and thus restored the importance of “supervision” which had ceased to function effectively in previous years.

Lack of accountability in supervision has led to many ills, such as evasiveness of seniors in making crucial decisions, distortions in credit sharing, and political-bureaucratic linkages that have bred corruption. In Prime Minister Modi's regime, there is an upward revision of responsibility.

Rapid decision-making, time-bound implementation of policy and the involvement of everyone in the vertical hierarchy in moving towards the “mission” assigned to them constitute the mandate set by Prime Minister Modi for those who have a role in governance. evident in the speed of policy development and project delivery under his regime. It also sets the stage for the future, where the ruling regime will be judged on its performance and not its policies.

As India experiences a steady rise in its status as a global power whose opinion matters on issues of war, peace and global economic development, it is important that those who run the country remain well-informed on issues of national security, given that we live in an era where open warfare has given way to “proxy wars” and covert cross-border attacks.

The adversary has adopted new methods to weaken our country: digital media and cyberspace have opened the way for “information battles” and a “war of influence”.

“Disinformation” is a combat tool used on social media and international lobbies, often in collaboration with national civil society groups, have engaged in narrative construction and influence peddling in an attempt to overthrow a existing regime.

Think tanks and strategic experts can be targeted and influenced in one way or another for this purpose. This can sometimes give rise to conflicts between freedom of expression, on the one hand, and the harmful effects of certain activities and writings, on the other.

The role of the judiciary becomes crucial in deciding what is not valid in advocating for the exercise of human rights.

Prime Minister Modi is fully aware of the new dimensions of national security: he is aided by a National Security Advisor.

There is a new challenge for our intelligence agencies, which have had to determine whether hostile elements are at play behind any motivated activity on social media or any manipulation against national interests. Since national security is inseparable from economic security, the adversary would consider harming the economic lifelines, supply chains, and digital infrastructure on which strategic establishments operate.

All of this has added to the burden on our national security apparatus. It has also given new importance to inter-agency coordination between intelligence services and investigative agencies tasked with investigating crimes related to terrorism or economic offenses of a certain type.

The success of the Narendra Modi government in terms of efficiency Implementation of political decisions is of course attributable to the clarity and political boldness of the Prime Minister in the area of ​​decision-making, but the transformational improvement he brought about in the functioning of the administrative apparatus which was primarily responsible for Rapid follow-up is just as important. .

Prime Minister Modi personally ensured that senior civil servants were given specific assignments based on their commitment to public service, their intrinsic capabilities and their reputation for hard work.

The relationship between ministers and their senior officials is smooth, as they all know the Prime Minister's mind and understand his ability to keep an eye on details and progress on all projects on different fronts. The Prime Minister is in control of his administration and all ministers and bureaucrats under his regime look to him for advice.

In short, Prime Minister Modi has proven that a good “leader” is also a good “manager” and that governance requires a capacity of the political executive not only to make sound decisions but also to supervise their execution by the persons concerned.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi is also able to play the role of a “mentor” to those who work for him. His ability to “overcome a crisis” – rather than being overwhelmed by it – has been proven by his handling of the Covid crisis and his keen interest in the national disaster management system.

The implementation of direct benefit transfer programs for the less privileged, on the one hand, and the formulation of strategies for national security, on the other hand, advocate for leadership capable of competently managing various spheres of national life.

The call for a 'Atmanirbhar“Bharat given by Prime Minister Modi is not a simple slogan but according to him, an achievable goal for a developing country.

It is interesting to note that he went from the status of a simple leader of a political party to that of a great leader of the nation whose contribution in all spheres of national life – economic, socio-cultural or in the field of international relations – is of overwhelming value. . He governs the country with a rare combination of determination and managerial acumen.

Prime Minister Modi understands that every nation needs security and economic development – in that order – and that’s why his national security adviser plays a direct role in shaping foreign policy. Prime Minister Modi's personal outreach to world leaders has helped India take an 'independent' stance on geopolitical developments. This in turn facilitated the rise of this country as a global power whose voice mattered on issues of global peace and human development.

The Prime Minister's far-sighted approach to environmental protection – which he might view as a global security issue – is reflected in his idea that individuals contribute through lifestyle changes and in the “LiFE” call that he launched from the platform. of the G20 Summit organized under the Indian presidency last year.

[With Inputs from IANS]

For all the latest updates, download PGurus app.