



Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, buoyed by his Super Tuesday blowout with the abandonment of his only competitor Nikki Haley, took to the podium in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday for a “Get Out the Vote Rally” as a Democratic opponent. President Joe Biden also appeared on the battlefield in dueling campaign visits following Biden's rousing State of the Union address.

Self-awareness doesn't seem to be one of Trump's best assets, and this speech was no exception since it opened by making fun of Biden's stutter, while Trump's own speech was filled with many blunders. He falsely referred to himself as Biden's “highest and only political appointee,” called Putin “Poten,” and got into trouble, among other issues, with mouthing words during his speech. He often spoke of himself in the third person, as he is wont to do.

As his campaign moves toward the general election, Trump hasn't strayed too far from his usual off-balance remarks, such as asserting that E. Jean Carroll had made false allegations against him, attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), even though he is not president. longer in the race and supported him, and said he would “stop the invasion” regarding the border, calling migrants “horrible people.”

Trump: 100% of black people should vote for Trump because I have done more for black people than any president other than Abraham Lincoln. It's true. It's true. I have done more than any president other than Abraham Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/J46ahJwrQE

– Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2024

On Saturday, he returned to another old assertion. “I have done more for black people than any president other than Abraham Lincoln. It's true. It’s true,” Trump said. “I have done more than any president other than Abraham Lincoln. Think about it: criminal justice reform. I took care of black colleges and universities.

He also made similar claims in 2020, which historians have disputed — several citing Lyndon B. Johnson, who signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law, as the Washington Post reported at the time . And while it's true that Trump signed bipartisan legislation that created permanent $255 million in annual STEM funding for minority-serving colleges, with about $85 million for HBCUs, it wasn't l Trump's work, as Inside Higher Ed pointed out at the time. Additionally, his administration's record with HBCUs was mixed. Tendency

“It would take 100 percent of black people to vote for Trump,” he said Saturday.

When he spoke at a Black Conservative Federation honors gala last month, Trump asserted that “black people love me” because of his four criminal charges, adding: “I'm indicted for you, the black population. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/donald-trump-claims-black-people-should-vote-for-him-1234984486/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos