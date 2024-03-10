Inside Track by Coomi Kapoor: real center of power





The BJP's central election committee, which includes chief ministers, state presidents, election officials of various states and other senior leaders of the party, was scheduled to meet on February 29 at 8 p.m. at the party headquarters in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

The members, including the CMs of UP, Rajasthan, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, had to wait for almost three hours. The proceedings began only at 11 p.m., as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda took part in a meeting lasting over two hours at Lok Kalyan Marg to shortlist the candidates. names of the first list of BJP Lok Sabha candidates.

An embarrassed CM explained that he had put the waiting time at the BJP office to good use by examining the vast collection of books in the party library. When the official meeting finally began, the organization's general secretary BL Santosh read out the names and few dared to intervene or make suggestions. The common refrain was whatever the party deemed appropriate. So much so that around fifty names from UP were deleted in just 20 minutes. No chatter Last week, Prime Minister Modi called a meeting of all central ministers, junior and senior, to meet him at the swanky new convention centre, Bharat Mandapam, at Pragati Maidan. No government representatives were present. Modi gave lines of caution to his ministers in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. He warned that over the coming weeks they should be extremely careful about who they meet and what they say. There should be no vague speeches that could embarrass the party or be misinterpreted. In this context, Modi referred to the meeting between late Pramod Mahajan and Sharad Pawar which ended in a googly. Some of those present were too young to be aware of the history of the failed talks to which the Prime Minister was referring (in 2004, Mahajan met Pawar to discuss a Sena-BJP-NCP tie-up under the instructions of the Prime Minister of then, Atal Bihari Vajpayees. However, Mahajan leaked the news prematurely and the deal was called off). Is there a secret deal this time with a regional party that the BJP wants to keep secret until the day before the elections? No way to go Almost the entire Congress party believes this is not wise for Rahul Gandhi participate again from Wayanad in Keralawhere he won 64 percent of the vote in 2019. Gandhi's victory was due to the support of his ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), since 29 percent of voters in the constituency are Muslims. There are fears that the IUML's support for Gandhi in Kerala could backfire on the Congress in North India. Even CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, considered a close confidant of the Gandhi family, advised Rahul against it. The main opposition Congress in Kerala, the LDF, has made it clear that it will not wage a token fight against the Congress in Wayanad, even though it is an ally of the INDIA bloc at the national level. To demonstrate its resolve, the Left Alliance pre-empted the Congress announcement by announcing that heavyweight Annie Raja, wife of CPI general secretary D Raja, would contest from Wayanad. Virtually the only person supporting Wayanad is KC Venugopal, as he manages the constituency, which strengthens his influence with Rahul. The alternative choice of a south Indian seat for Rahul was between Karnataka and Telangana. Ever since a party survey in Karnataka suggested that no seat was 100% safe, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was keen for Rahul to contest from his old Lok Sabha seat Malkajgiri. But Venugopal's influence is such that Rahul has to contest from his old constituency. One foot still in Pollster Prashant Kishor said in 2021 that he was retiring from political consulting, which brought him both notoriety and wealth. For the past 17 months, Kishor has been traveling the interiors of Bihar, his home state. He campaigned under the banner of Jan Swaraaj, against the alleged misadministration of Bihar under Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar. While Kishor says he has given up his work as a political consultant, the organization he founded, the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), continues to thrive. IPAC was hired in West Bengal by the TMC for its Lok Sabha campaign. Officially, IPAC is headed by Pratik Jain, Director and Co-Founder. Kishor claims he has no stake in the company, but Jain still deferentially describes Kishor as his mentor. IPAC, which handles tweets and videography for TMC candidates, was hired by Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, even though the Bengal CM herself is deeply unhappy with the polling firm, whose young, brash employees and enthusiasts have stepped on the toes of many. politicians of yesteryear. Interestingly, Kishor recently met Chandrababu Naidu for three hours in Hyderabad, although IPAC worked for his rival Jagan Mohan Reddy during the 2019 Assembly polls in AP.

