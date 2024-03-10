Did Donald Trump just defame E. Jean Carroll… AGAIN? Here's what he said Saturday night





A day after posting $91 million bail that allows him to appeal a defamation judgment he owes writer E. Jean Carroll, former President Donald Trump could have defamed her again and face a third trial over a sexual assault allegation.

At a rally Saturday night in Rome, Georgia, Trump did not mention Carroll by name, but it was clear he was talking about the civil lawsuit she filed against him and won. In total, Trump faces a fine of $88.3 million for defaming Carroll.

I just posted $91 million bail, Trump told the rally audience, $91 million, on a completely made-up false story. So think about it…91 million.

I could say things about what it would normally cost. Ninety-one million based on false accusations made against me by a woman I knew nothing about, didn't know about, never heard of. I don't know anything about her. She wrote a book. She said things. And when I denied it, I said, “This is so crazy. It's false, I'm being sued for defamation.

Trump was found to have defamed Carroll through his continued attacks on social media against the longtime columnist, following her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store. He was penalized $5 million by one jury for his initial comments, then $83.3 million by a second jury, which expected the staggering amount to have a deterrent effect.

Carroll claimed that during a meeting with Trump in 1996 at the Bergdorf Goodmans store on Fifth Avenue, Trump pushed her against the wall of a dressing room, pulled down her stockings and forced himself on her.

Former federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu, appearing on CNN shortly after Saturday night's remarks, said Trump could be sued again by Carroll.

This is the gift that continues to be given to E. Jean Caroll and his lawyers, he said. I mean, it's basically the whole kit and caboodle. He continues to say it's not true. He says it's made up, and that certainly opens him up to it. It's a strategic legal move if they want to pursue another defamation suit, but on its face, even though he doesn't name it, it's obvious, I mean, incredibly obvious.

This is the amount of money and these are the allegations. So it seems clear, he continues to claim it's false. He has therefore already been found responsible. He has already been asked to pay more than $90 million. He posted this bond.

Does Wu think Carroll will file another lawsuit?

It's up to them, he said. They are the experts on the subject, but just based on listening to what he is saying… he is once again saying that his allegations are crazy, that they are false and that he does not know her. not even.

Lisa Rubin, an attorney and MSNBC legal analyst, tweeted:

For those of you wondering how long it would take Donald Trump to defame E. Jean Carroll again, it appears to have happened tonight in Rome, Georgia.

During a lengthy speech at his rally, attended by NBCNews, he referenced the $91.63 million bond he posted yesterday to stay enforcement of the $83.3 million judgment. dollars obtained by Carroll and said it was based on false accusations made about me by a woman I knew nothing about. , I didn't know, I've never been in charge, I don't know anything about her.

In the second Carroll trial, two defamatory statements were at issue, one from June 21, 2019 and the other from June 22, 2019. …Trump's June 22 statement, which begins with a denial of who this person is woman and that her story is a completely false accusation.

According to the Washington Post:

In Carroll's lawsuit, the bond posted by Trump must still be approved by the judge in the case, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the U.S. District Court. Once signed by the judge, the bond will prohibit the Carrolls' lawyers from collecting from Trump while the appeal process plays out. It's not clear from court records what collateral Trump presented to secure Chubb's bail.

On Friday, shortly after filing the documents, Kaplan gave the Carrolls' attorneys until 11 a.m. Monday to object to the bond or some aspect of it if they wanted. The judge said he would hear arguments later today if necessary.

Trump's proposed bail amount is higher than the judgment because courts tend to require an additional amount to be set aside.

Trump must now secure bail or post funds for a separate $450 million judgment against him in a civil business fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York Supreme Court ruled that Trump, his company and several executives defrauded banks and insurance companies to increase profits and avoid taxes.

A New York appeals court judge last week rejected Trump's request to stay enforcement of the judgment. Trump had asked for more time to post bail, or risk having his assets seized. The judge also rejected a request by Trump to reduce the amount he had to pay to $100 million.

