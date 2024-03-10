Will boost socio-economic growth across India: PM Modi to launch 112 NH projects | Delhi News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Gurgaon in Haryana on Monday for the opening of the 19 km-long Haryana stretch of the Dwarka Expressway, will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 112 expressway projects national in different states, worth nearly Rs. $1,000,000,000,000,000. An official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday said, “To help improve traffic flow and reduce traffic congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Historic Dwarka Highway. » “The 19 km long Haryana section of the eight-lane Dwarka Expressway was constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and comprises two sets of 10.2 km long between the Delhi-Haryana border and the bridge Basai Railway (ROB). ) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to Delhi IGI Airport and Gurugram Bypass,” he said. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various NH projects, the statement said, adding that “these projects will significantly contribute to the growth of the NH network and help in boosting socio-economic growth, improving employment opportunities and to promote. trade and commerce in various parts of the country.” “The major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include three Shamli-Ambala Expressway packages worth Rs 4,900 crore in Haryana; two Amritsar-Bathinda corridor packages in Punjab (Rs 3,800 crore); 14 Bengaluru-Kadappa-Vijayawada Expressway packages in Andhra Pradesh (Rs 14,000 crore); six parcels of Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur section of NH-748A in Karnataka (Rs 8,000 crore); along with 39 other projects worth Rs 32,700 crore in different states…,” he said. “Other major projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road II (UER-II) – Package 3, running from Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka in Delhi; three sets of Lucknow Ring Road developed at a cost of around Rs 4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh (Rs 2,950 crore); Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (two parcels) in Himachal Pradesh (Rs 3,400 crore); Dabaspet-Hoskote section (two packages) in Karnataka (Rs 2,750 crore); along with 42 other projects worth Rs 20,500 crore in different states of the country,” the statement added. NaMo Drone Didi Initiative In a separate statement, the PMO said Modi would also participate in the Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat program and attend agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by 'Namo Drone Didis' at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Pusa, New Delhi on Monday. “Namo Drone Didis from 11 different locations across the country will also participate in the drone demonstration simultaneously. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also hand over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis,” the statement read, adding, “The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are an integral part of the Prime Minister’s vision to promote the economic empowerment and financial autonomy of women. , especially in rural areas. The Prime Minister will congratulate Lakhpati Didis, who achieved success with the support of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), and supports and motivates other members of the Self-Help Group (SHG) for their upliftment . “The Prime Minister will also provide around Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans to SHGs at a subsidized interest rate through bank linkage camps in each district. It will also disburse a capitalization support fund of around Rs 2,000 crore to SHGs,” he added.

