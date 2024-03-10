PM Modi's approaches to Putin helped prevent 'potential nuclear attack' on Ukraine in 2022: report





Representations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russian President Vladimir Putin helped prevent a “potential nuclear attack” against Ukraine in 2022, CNN reported on Saturday. In late 2022, the United States began preparing for the possibility that Russia could strike Ukraine with a nuclear weapon, in what would have been the first nuclear wartime attack since the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, two senior administration officials told CNN. They said the Biden administration was particularly concerned that Russia could use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon. Fears over the Russian move began after Moscow claimed that Ukraine could use the dirty bomb, a claim that U.S. officials suspected could be a cover for a Russian nuclear attack. In October 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a series of phone calls to defense officials in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Turkey, telling them that the Kremlin was “concerned about possible provocations from Kiev involving the use of a dirty bomb.” “. CNN reported that US officials had dismissed Russian warnings but feared their motives. “Russian public messages are coming out of left field about the possibility of Ukraine using a dirty bomb, which we believe has no basis in reality,” the first senior Russian official told CNN. administration. “More worrying” to this official was that the Russians were saying these things “either as an excuse to do something crazy or as a cover for something they themselves were planning to do. So it was quite alarming.” The report said the United States worked closely with its allies both to develop contingency plans in the event of a Russian nuclear attack and to communicate warnings to the Russian side about the consequences of such a strike . Washington has also sought help from non-allies, particularly China and India, to discourage Russia from launching such an attack. According to CNN, U.S. officials said outreach and public statements by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi helped avert a crisis. “I think the fact that we know that China, India and others had a say may have had some effect on their thinking,” a senior administration official said at CNN. “I can’t demonstrate it positively, but I think that’s our assessment.” Interestingly, it was September 2022 when Prime Minister Modi told Putin that the current era is not one of war. “I know that the current era is not one of war and we have spoken to you several times on the phone about the fact that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue are all things that affect the world,” he said. Prime Minister Modi to Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Summit in Uzbekistan. “We will certainly have the opportunity to discuss how we can move forward on the path to peace in the coming days, I will also have the opportunity to understand your point of view,” he said. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also warned Moscow against a nuclear attack. In a statement on October 26, Rajnath Singh held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu. Shoigu briefed Singh on the situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about “possible provocations related to the use of a 'dirty bomb'.” Singh said: “The nuclear option should not be used by any party because the prospect of using nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the fundamental principles of humanity.”

