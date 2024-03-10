“Never surprised” by “Donald Trump attacking women”





Sen. Raphael Warnock fired back at former President Donald Trump for disparaging Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“I am never surprised to see Donald Trump attack women, especially black women. That’s who he is,” Warnock (D-Ge.) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Donald Trump deserves to be heard before a jury of his peers,” he continued. “I will allow the legal process to continue.”

Warnock was evasive on whether he thought Willis should remain in charge of the 13 charges against Trump amid controversy over his relationship with one of his subordinates, insisting that a judge would decide that.

A judge is expected to rule this week whether or not Fani Willis should be excluded from the election racketeering case. The AP's Raphael Warnock was evasive about whether Fani Willis should remain on the case, arguing that the judge would determine that. Getty Images

Willis, a Democrat, has been mired in controversy over her relationship with Nathan Wade, whom she appointed to lead the prosecution in the sprawling racketeering case that includes Trump.

At the heart of the ordeal is the question of whether Willis and Wade began a romantic relationship before she appointed him to run the business in November 2021, as well as whether she embezzled taxpayer money over the course of of their relationship.

Willis and Wade maintained that their relationship began after his appointment, and the prosecutor vigorously denied the embezzlement charges.

But several witnesses made contradictory claims.

Presiding Judge Scott McAfee set a Friday deadline to decide whether she can stay in the Georgia election tampering case that targets Trump and more than a dozen others.

Trump, 77, faces 13 counts in the Georgia case, including violating the state's anti-racketeering law. He has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Fani Willis blasted efforts by the defendants, including Donald Trump, to disqualify her. P.A.

On Saturday, at a rally in Rome, Georgia, Trump lashed out at Willis. His expected general election foe, President Biden, was campaigning in Atlanta that same day about 70 miles away.

Corrupt Fani Willis hired her lover Nathan Wade so they could fraudulently make money together,” Trump said, mimicking the two romantic banter. “Let’s go after Trump.”

Willis's lengthy investigation into Trump, which resulted in an indictment, was sparked by his phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021, in which he stressed the need to “find” the 11 780 votes needed to overturn his electoral defeat.

Last week, Nikki Haley withdrew from the 2024 race, solidifying Donald Trump's status as the de facto Republican nominee. AFP via Getty Images

Trump reiterated again Saturday that it was a “perfect” phone call and that he did “nothing wrong.”

Warnock turned a Georgia Senate seat blue in 2020 and defended it in 2022, despite the state being very competitive.

“We saw both of these men serve in the White House. This choice is clearly that of Joe Biden. And Georgians will be right for Joe Biden, just like they did for me,” he predicted.

The Peach State Democrat also indicated he would like to see Biden debate Trump, who has repeatedly incited his successor to clash with him.

Raphael Warnock is optimistic about President Biden's chances of winning Georgia in November. P.A.

“I support the debates. But I'm not part of the president's campaign. I represent the people of Georgia in the United States Senate. And I think we're going to hear a heated argument in the months to come,” he told NBC's “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

In response to Warnock's comments, the Trump campaign quickly retaliated by reprimanding the junior senator.

Rafael Warnock is a loser trying to deal with a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome because President Trump is crushing crooked Joe Biden in the polls in Georgia and other battleground states, the Post told Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung.

As a senator from Georgia, Warnock represents the home state of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student who was brutally murdered last month, allegedly by an illegal immigrant.

The suspect is Jos Antonio Ibarra, 26, of Venezuela, who had been conditionally released due to prison overcrowding in 2022. He had several run-ins with law enforcement before Riley's murder.

Biden mentioned her during his State of the Union address Thursday, amid attacks from Republican lawmakers in the audience, primarily from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who asked him to pronounce his name.

“My heart goes out to this family, Laken Riley’s family,” Warnock said on CNN.

“It is unfortunate that in this moment of mourning, some are trying to score cheap political points,” he added. “The border must be secure. We know it. There is agreement on this on both sides.”

Trump met with Riley's parents before speaking at the rally in Rome on Saturday.

