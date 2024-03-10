Politics
Viral because Jokowi is proud of the BIS Microfinance Outlook, this is the story of Maros MSMEs moving up a class
Sunday March 10, 2024 – 9:39 p.m. WIB
Mixed feelings, pride and happiness enveloped the heart of MSME owner Rita as she never expected to meet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in person. Photo: BRIdoc
jpnn.comJAKARTA – Mixed feelings of pride and happiness enveloped Rita's heart because she never expected to meet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in person.
Not only did she meet, but Rita also received direct praise from President Jokowi through her home business product she launched in 2020.
Yes, Rita's Mama Muda Crab Cracker product was displayed and proud by President Jokowi at the BRI Microfinance Outlook 2024 event in Jakarta on Thursday (8/6).
Jokowi said he had just gone to the field to meet with MSME customers. He has witnessed many improvements in MSME products right down to packaging.
He also said he met a crab chip seller. In the past, he explained, the packaging of crab chips was simply plastic and they were sold in markets or from street vendors. Today, the packaging is of good quality and is finding its way into modern retail stores.
“Even though not all packaging is like this, 46% of packaging like this (MSME products) is,” he said. In fact, President Jokowi also praised the creative naming of products. These crab crackers are called “Mama Muda” crab crackers.
Not only is the story of her business product praised by President Jokowi, which is interesting to read, but the story of Rita's journey in starting her home business is also very inspiring.
According to him, the pandemic that occurred in 2020 posed challenges to the community around which he lives, namely in Kuri Caddi Hamlet, Nisombalia Village, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi. However, it turns out that the pandemic has also opened up new, unexpected opportunities.
Mixed feelings, pride and happiness enveloped the heart of MSME owner Rita as she never expected to meet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in person.
