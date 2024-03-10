Biden, Trump trade barbs at rival Georgia ralliesExBulletin





In this photo combination, President Joe Biden, left, speaks August 10, 2023 in Salt Lake City, and former President Donald Trump speaks June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Campaigning for the 2024 general election will resume on Saturday. , on March 9, where the 2020 competition ended. Andrew Harnik/AP .

ATLANTA President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump warned of dire consequences for the country if the other wins another term in the White House, as both men held rallies on Saturday dueling in Georgia, after strong victories in Super Tuesday contests that positioned them for an all-but certain rematch in November.

The state was a crucial battleground in 2020, so close four years ago that Trump found himself indicted here for his drive to “find 11,780 votes” and overturn Biden's victory and both parties gearing up for another hotly contested race in the state this year.

Biden opened his speech at a rally in Atlanta by noting that Trump was across the state with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the firebrand lawmaker who rose from the fringes of her party to the forefront. “That can tell you a lot about a person that he keeps company with,” Biden said to applause. Biden noted that Trump had hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, who has rolled back democracy in his country, at his Florida club the day before.

“When he says he wants to be a dictator, I believe him,” Biden said of Trump. “Our freedoms are literally on the ballot this November.”

Biden held the rally at Pullman Yards, a 27-acre arts and entertainment venue in Atlanta that was once an industrial site, to receive endorsements from the Collective PAC, the Latino Victory Fund and the AAPI Victory Fund, a trio of political groups representing black people respectively. , Latinos, Asian Americans and Pacific Islander voters. The groups announced a $30 million commitment to mobilize voters for Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump hammered Biden on the border and blamed him for the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia, last month. An immigrant from Venezuela who entered the United States illegally has been arrested and charged with murder. He hosted Riley's family at their gathering in Rome, Greene's hometown.

“What Joe Biden did at our border is a crime against humanity and against the people of this nation for which he will never be forgiven,” Trump said, promising the largest expulsion in history. “What a huge shame,” he said.

Ahead of his rally, Biden expressed regret for using the term “illegal” during his State of the Union address to describe Riley's alleged killer, drawing more criticism from Trump's team. Trump.

Trump, who took the stage just as Biden was speaking in yet another part of the state, skewered the president for his apology and said, “Are we going crazy?”

“I say he was an illegal alien. He was an illegal immigrant. He was an illegal immigrant. And he should not have been in our country and he never would have been under Trump's policies,” he said. he declared to loud cheers.

Trump also highlighted why Biden hit him, saying he “had dinner last night with a great Hungarian gentleman, Viktor Orbn” and praised Greene for yelling at Biden during his State of the Union speech in Riley's comments, calling her “very brave.” “.

Trump's rally opened with a message asking attendees to stand up in support of the hundreds of people serving prison time for their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, when thousands of pro-Trump supporters marched attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election by interrupting the election count. College Votes.

The intensity of the rhetoric foreshadowed eight months of grueling campaigning in the state.

“We are now a true battleground state,” said U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, an Atlanta Democrat who also serves as state party chairwoman.

Trump, while repeating his lies about the 2020 election on Saturday, said: “With your vote, we will win the state of Georgia in an epic landslide. »

Once a Republican stronghold, Georgia is now so competitive that neither party can agree on how to describe the current divide. A “52-48 state,” said Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, whose party controls state government. “We're not blue, we're not red,” Williams retorted, but “periwinkle,” a claim she supports with Biden's 2020 victory and the two Democratic senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, that the Georgia sent to Washington.

There is at least some consensus that Biden and Trump each have a path to victory and many obstacles in their way.

“Biden's numbers are in the tank for a lot of good reasons, and we can certainly talk about them. And so, Trump absolutely can win the race,” Kemp said at a recent forum sponsored by Punchbowl News. “I also think he might lose the race. I think it's going to be a lot harder than people think.”

Biden's margin was about a quarter of a percentage point in 2020. Warnock won his 2022 Senate runoff by 3 points. Kemp was elected in 2018 by 1.5 percentage points, but increased his 2022 re-election margin to 7.5 points, a blowout in a battleground state.

In each of those elections, Democrats held large advantages in the heart of metro Atlanta, where Biden will be on Saturday. Democrats also performed well in Columbus and Savannah and a handful of majority-black rural counties. But Republicans dominated in other rural areas, in small towns and in smaller cities like Rome.

At Trump's rally in a town in the foothills of Appalachia, more than 3,000 people gathered at an event center Saturday to hear the former president speak. His campaign distributed signs bearing the image of Laken Riley.

Candace Duvall, of Hampton, Georgia, wearing a white “Trump 2024” T-shirt, a gold purse reading “Trump” and a pair of earrings reading “Never Surrender ” on one earring and Trump's photo on the other, declared that his candidate “is going to save this country.”

She criticized Biden for mispronouncing Riley's name during his State of the Union address Thursday.

“This happened right here in Georgia. It touches us. We know why this happened. We know why,” she said, adding that there were too many migrants entering the country.

Duvall said she thinks Trump is winning over voters who previously didn't like him “because they see the difference now” with Biden.

“If someone gives you sirloin and then they take it away and give you a hamburger, you'll want sirloin again,” she said.

But the same State of the Union address criticized by Republicans was also a source of momentum for Biden, who openly challenged Trump's commitment to democracy, U.S. allies, the middle class and women's reproductive rights.

Supporters saw his spirited performance as allaying concerns about the 81-year-old's age. Biden criticized Trump, 77, for having the “oldest ideas” as the former president promised a return to the White House would lead to retaliation against his opponents.

