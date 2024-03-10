China's top political advisory body concludes annual session, joining forces for modernization -Xinhua

Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attend the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in China Big room. of the people in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) — The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, concluded its annual session on Sunday, calling on political advisers to contribute to greater unity and solidarity and to join forces to move forward. Chinese modernization.

Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, which brought together more people. more than 2,000 political advisors.

The meeting was chaired by Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals of political advisers have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the consideration of new proposals and A political resolution on the second session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC was approved at the meeting.

The meeting called on all participating organizations of the CPPCC, its committees at all levels and political advisors to rally more closely around the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), with Comrade Xi Jinping in it, and to open new prospects for the CPPCC's efforts in the new era.

Over the past year, the CPC Central Committee, around Comrade Xi Jinping, united and led the entire Party and the entire nation to work hard and move forward courageously, successfully achieving the main objectives of economic and social development and to steer the big ship. of China to sail through the waves and move forward courageously, Wang said in his speech.

These achievements have received praise from all members of the CPPCC National Committee, he added.

The year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the establishment of the CPPCC. Wang said that over the past 75 years, the CPPCC, under the leadership of the CPC, has traveled a glorious journey in its efforts to found and develop the People's Republic of China, explore the path of reform and realize the Chinese dream.

Wang stressed the need for the CPPCC to strengthen its capacity for political consultation, democratic control, and participation and deliberation in state affairs.

Calling for dedication, responsibility and commitment in China's modernization journey, he urged political advisers to work in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

