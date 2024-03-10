Can't accept Qaidi thieves #804: Maryam Nawaz not welcome at Lahore College event | Exclusive





Last updated: March 10, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

Maryam Nawaz was the chief guest of the event. (PTI)

Maryam Nawaz reportedly received nearly 1,000 emails from parents and even alumni asking her not to attend the event at Aitchison College in Lahore.

Many participants were seen shouting slogans against Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Maryam Nawaz and in favor of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan , while attending an event at Aitchison College in Lahore. CNN-News18 has exclusive access to the video footage.

Nawaz was the chief guest of the event. She reportedly received nearly 1,000 emails from parents of students and even former students of the prestigious institute, asking her not to attend the event. They reportedly said the thieves could not be accepted as chief guests of such prestigious events.

They also started shouting slogans Tera Yaar, Mera Yaar Qaidi number 804 for Khan, who is prisoner number 804 in Adiala jail. Khan was recently attacked by three Afghans, according to CTD Punjab.

CNN-News18 had earlier reported how people shouted similar slogans in support of Khan during the opening of the First Match.

Nawaz, who made history by becoming the first woman to hold the post in a province of Pakistan, said on Friday that she had to work very hard “for more than a decade to make a place for herself in the party in power, the PML-N. founded by his father Nawaz Sharif.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court has ordered Adiala Prison authorities to allow only such people to meet imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan whose names were approved by him, media reported on Saturday .

Khan and senior party leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 67, have been lodged in the high-security Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi in several cases. Last month, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with an “un-Islamic” marriage or Iddat affair. In January, the PTI founding president and his wife were sentenced to 14 years each on corruption charges and charges of illegally selling state gifts. Earlier, Khan was also sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special court for disclosing sensitive state secrets. Khan and Qureshi were also sentenced to 10 years in prison in the encryption case. Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April 2022. More than 150 complaints have been registered against him since his ouster from power. Khan was also banned from holding any public office for 10 years.

With PTI inputs

