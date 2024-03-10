Steve Bannon suggests Donald Trump was bought





Steve Bannon, a former advisor to Donald Trump, suggested Saturday that the former president was paid after a change in his position on TikTok.

TikTok, the hugely popular video-sharing app known for its predominantly young audience, is once again under scrutiny by U.S. lawmakers. The app is currently owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, leading to widespread suspicion that its abundance of user data is being supplied to the Chinese government.

Although ByteDance and TikTok rejected these accusations, lawmakers continued to consider their options. A bipartisan bill introduced last week by members of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party would aim to “incentivize the divestment of TikTok” by ByteDance by preventing it from appearing in US app stores and granting permissions to executives. The industry authority will take similar action in the future against social media companies operated by a “foreign adversary.”

Lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced the bill last week in a bipartisan 50-0 vote before the full U.S. House of Representatives . TikTok, meanwhile, called the bill a ban and urged users to encourage their local representatives to block it.

Despite his past positions favoring action against TikTok over its ties to China, Trump, the leading contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, wrote in a Truth Social article Thursday that he opposed the recent bill, citing its oft-repeated false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck [CEO Mark Zuckerberg] will double their turnover,” wrote the former president. “I don't want Facebook, which cheated in the last elections, to do better. They are real enemies of the people! »

In response to that post, reports noted that Trump's apparent change in stance came after a meeting with Jeff Yass, a conservative hedge fund manager who owns a $33 billion stake in TikTok. Yass, according to Intelligencer, allegedly threatened to withdraw support from Republican lawmakers who support the bipartisan divestment bill.

Bannon, who ran Trump's successful 2016 presidential campaign and served as a White House advisor during the early months of Trump's presidency, spoke to Gettr to share his suspicions about the situation.

“Simple: Yass Coin,” he wrote in a post that included a link to an Axios story about Trump’s flip on TikTok.

Newsweek contacted Trump's office by email for comment Saturday afternoon. Any responses received will be added to this story in a later update.

In August 2020, Trump issued an executive order ordering ByteDance to sell its US assets and destroy all data within 90 days.

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance Ltd… by acquiring all interests in the music business… ly… may take actions that threaten to harm the national security of the United States “, the order states.

