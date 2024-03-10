Boris Johnson back? Plot to oust Sunak as prime minister and bring back former leader hatched by…





A plot to oust Rishi Sunak and bring back Boris Johnson has been hatched after 50 Tories attended a meeting organized by a wealthy ally of the former prime minister.



Photo: Alamy





Senior Tories are considering replacing Rishi Sunak with ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a bid to turn around the party's electoral fortunes. Boris supporters, led by Lady Judith McAlpine, are considering abandoning Rishi Sunak after a meeting of more than 50 MPs and peers – at which privately funded polls on the Prime Minister and his potential replacements were shared . The widow of construction magnate Sir William McAlpine helped secure the data suggesting only Boris Johnson, Sunak's predecessor as prime minister, could save the party from electoral oblivion in this year's general election. Learn more: Boris Johnson traveled to Venezuela for secret talks with President Nicolas Maduro An MP told the Mail Sunday: “Previously I thought it would be too reckless to dismiss yet another prime minister, but now I don't think we have a choice.” Labour's lead over the Conservatives is currently 16 per cent, according to the latest Opinium Research poll which took place last week after the budget. Boris supporters, led by Lady Judith McAlpine, are considering abandoning Rishi Sunak after a meeting of more than 50 MPs and peers – at which privately funded polls on the Prime Minister and his potential replacements were shared .



Picture:

Alamy





One MP told the Mail on Sunday: 'I used to think it would be too reckless to remove yet another prime minister, but now I don't think we have any choice.'



Picture:

Alamy





The lady in charge told the Mail on Sunday: “As far as I'm concerned, the Conservative Party is rotten to the core. We need new Tory values, and Boris is the person who can implement them. “He is the only person with the charisma to lead the party to success. We need Boris back.” A former minister told the newspaper: “If Boris returned for the general election it could save up to 80 MPs. This would give conservatives hope, a reason to vote. “If Boris is out, voters will simply stay home and sit idly by. The party needs to wake up quickly in these weeks, before the local elections are crucial.” Despite his popularity in some circles, Boris is currently under fire for meeting with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro in a bid to stop the autocrat from supplying weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine. Boris supporters, led by Lady Judith McAlpine, are considering abandoning Rishi Sunak after a meeting of more than 50 MPs and peers – at which privately funded polls on the Prime Minister and his potential replacements were shared .



Picture:

Alamy





Boris is currently under fire for meeting with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro in a bid to stop the autocrat from supplying weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine.



Picture:

Alamy





Mr Johnson flew to Venezuela for the meeting by private jet while on holiday in the Caribbean in February – and he was there for less than 24 hours. The two men discussed the war in Ukraine, amid fears that Venezuela was supplying weapons to Russia, according to the Sunday Times. He would also have addressed the conditions for normalization of relations with the United Kingdom. It comes after Mr Maduro was re-elected in 2018 after judges barred his main opponents from running, plunging the country into a serious political and economic crisis. Most opposition parties refused to recognize the election results and challenged Mr. Maduro's rule by creating an interim government. Since then, international pressure has increased for Venezuela to hold free and fair elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/boris-return-sunak-lady-mcalpine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos