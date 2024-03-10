After his resignation, Jokowi “works” at Golkar?





The Golkar Party continues to improve its performance by preparing for a new leadership transition through the National Conference (Munas) to be held in December 2024. This was done after the Golkar party managed to win Prabowo-Gibran in the 2024 presidential election and became the second party to win the parliamentary elections. However, there is something extraordinary in the momentum of this year's Golkar National Conference, namely the figure of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who is said to be part of the Golkar Party family. Golkar Party Vice Chairman Bambang Soesatyo (Bamsoet) says his party is ready to accept President Jokowi if he wants to join. However, this decision remains in Jokowi's hands. “Golkar is open. Just like the position of our general president, we as a party are open to accept anyone,” Bamsoet said. This is not the first time that President Jokowi has been asked about joining Golkar. The president briefly answered this question after giving the title of honorary general to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the end of February 2024. “I enter the palace every day,” Jokowi told reporters at the time. The issue of Jokowi joining the Banyan Party has been circulating for a long time, ever since Jokowi began distancing himself from the PDI Perjuangan due to different support directions in the 2024 presidential election. The tension has been growing more confirmed when the PDI Perjuangan's votes in the 2024 presidential elections. The 2024 elections fell compared to the 2019 elections. Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto welcomed the fact that Jokowi really wanted to join his party. “Pak Jokowi is a national figure. So it belongs to all parties,” said Airlangga. Jokowi's chances of becoming part of the Banyan Party family are indeed very strong. Additionally, Jokowi plays an important role in the future Prabowo-Gibran government. However, for a senior official who is also the former General Chairman of the Golkar Party, Jusuf Kalla (JK), there is a mechanism to follow to become a Golkar Party administrator. In addition, to become general president, you must have been an executive for at least 5 years. “Anyone can join Golkar, but to become a director there are rules, if you become president you must have been a director for at least 5 years,” JK said. It cannot be denied that Jokowi's role in the Prabowo-Gibran government in the next five years will be very important. Not only to continue programs that have not been completed, but also to secure any policies that may be obstructed in Parliament. It is natural that Golkar will be the political party that will roll out the red carpet for Jokowi. As the second party after the PDI Perjuangan, Golkar has a high chance of occupying the position of DPR chairman. This means that he could be tasked with securing any policies or programs launched by Prabowo-Gibran during the next 5 years of government.

