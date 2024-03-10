Opinion: The dangerous place in the world just got more dangerous

Editor's Note: Fareed Zakaria is the host ofFareed Zakaria GPS, airing at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET Sundays on CNN.Follow Fareedon X,and read news, analysis and insights from Fareed and his team in theCNN Fareeds Global Briefing daily newsletter. The opinions expressed in this comment are his own. Learn moreCNN Review.

At 8 p.m. ET and PT tonight on CNN, Fareed's latest special report, Taiwan: Unfinished Business,will examine the complicated history and current dangers surrounding Taiwan.





CNN

—



Few years ago,The Economist said on its coverThis small island of Taiwan, home to 24 million people, was the most dangerous place on the planet.

The reasons he came to this conclusion remain valid. In fact, they have only become stronger recently.

The backdrop to tensions over Taiwan is, of course, the growing geopolitical rivalry between China and the United States. Since the rise of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and then former US President Donald Trump, the two countries have fundamentally changed their attitude towards each other, from a benevolent to a cautious one. ,to hostile.

Perhaps China's extraordinary and rapid growth and the reality of America's dominant status made this inevitable. A rising power faces an established power, creating a situation that, in the words of author and Harvard international security scholar Graham Allison, could be:intended for war.

But are we destined for war? The United States and China are unusual in that, although they are increasingly geopolitical rivals, they are also deeply linked economically.

An example: During the Cold War, at the height of U.S.-Soviet trade, the two countries exchanged $5 billion worth of goods in one year. China and the United States trade $5 billion worth of trade every few days. And that figure hasn't fallen much, even as tariffs, bans and trade restrictions have increased in recent years.

Furthermore, China does not appear to be a revolutionary state seeking to overthrow the international system and present to the world an alternative ideology to America. This ideological rivalry, at the heart of the Cold War, is largely absent today.

Nuclear deterrence is, however, present. Both China and the United States have large arsenals, which should have the effect they have had elsewhere, from the United States and the Soviet Union to Pakistan and India, in deterring war total.

And yet: there is the problem of Taiwan which is at the heart of relations between the United States and China.

Receive our free weekly newsletter



China has never accepted that Taiwan can be an independent country. This is not an innovation by Xi Jinping. It's in the constitution of the People's Republic of China. All Chinese leaders, starting with Mao Zedong, have stated their goal of reunifying the two countries, but in the past, communist China believed it could wait because time was on its side. its massive economy and population of more than a billion would draw the small island of 24 million into its orbit.

That was the thinking. But this premise turns out to be false.

Taiwan has become a courageous democracy with a political culture defined by its political system that stands in stark contrast to China. In recent decades, Taiwan has become more determined not to reunify with China. So Xi must look at this situation and feel that time is not on his side. It might be better to act as soon as possible.

For America and its many allies in Asia, Chinese aggression aimed at retaking Taiwan would be unacceptable. Washington has been willing to accept Chinese claims to Taiwan as long as it does not resort to coercion to achieve them.

Taiwan policy, for all parties, is to tolerate fantasies about the future as long as there are no practical changes in the present. Most Taiwanese just want to maintain the status quo and keep things as they are. Although the island's recent elections brought to power a party closely associated with the idea of ​​an independent Taiwan for a third term, it is worth noting that it received only 40% of the vote, the 60% remaining % having gone to two candidates with less independent positions.

What does all this mean? That this issue will have to be managed rather than resolved and managed with great care by Beijing and Washington. This is a place on Earth where there should be little room for macho rhetoric and provocative actions. All three parties should continue to discuss to ensure there are no misperceptions or miscalculations.

None of this is morally satisfactory. But the stakes are high enough that one thing is clear: if these tensions were mismanaged, if this conflict turned into war, it would be lose-lose-lose for all three sides; in fact, the entire world would suffer cataclysmic consequences. Better to leave that can as long as possible and hope it doesn't explode.