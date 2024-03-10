Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene meeting on March 15 to choose new Election Commissioner





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scheduled a meeting on March 15 to finalize the appointment of two new election commissioners. The move follows vacancies created by the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey and the unexpected resignation of Arun Goel. Officials anticipate the new appointments will be confirmed at that meeting. Arun Goel tendered his resignation on Friday, just before the scheduled announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections. President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation on Saturday and the Justice Ministry officially confirmed the departure. With Goel's departure, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is currently the sole member of the election authority. Subsequently, a selection committee headed by the Prime Minister, accompanied by a Union minister and Congress party leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will identify two people for the role of election commissioners. The President will then proceed to appoint the electoral commissioners. Sources tell PTI that the selection committee may meet on March 13 or 14, with nominations expected to be finalized by March 15. Before the recent enactment of a new law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC), the President appointed election commissioners based on recommendations from the government. Traditionally, the most senior member was designated as the CEC. According to Article 324(2) of the Constitution, the Election Commission comprises the Chief Election Commissioner and such number of other Election Commissioners as may be determined by the President. Sources suggest that Arun Goel may have resigned due to personal reasons, although the details remain confidential. Contrary to dissenting speculation, officials have refuted allegations of discord between Arun Goel and Rajiv Kumar, stating that records of internal communications, meeting minutes and decisions demonstrate a lack of dissent on Goel's part. Goel, who resigned on Friday, failed to attend a crucial meeting between the Election Commission (EC), senior officials of the Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry to finalize the deployment and movement of central forces for the upcoming elections across India. As an IAS officer from Punjab in 1985, Goel joined the Election Commission in November 2022, his tenure extending till December 5, 2027. He was in line to take up the role of Chief Commissioner of elections (CEC) after the retirement of Rajiv Kumar in February next year. Ashok Lavasa resigned as Election Commissioner in August 2020. Lavasa had often expressed dissenting views on several decisions related to model code violations committed by the Election Commission in the previous Lok Sabha elections. Historically, the Election Commission initially consisted of a single Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). However, it evolved into a multi-member body, with the CEC and two election commissioners appointed on October 16, 1989. Their tenure was brief and ended on January 1, 1990. Subsequently, on October 1, 1993, two more election commissioners were appointed, thus establishing the framework for a multi-member election commission. Decisions within the commission are made by majority.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/india/story/pm-narendra-modi-to-convene-meeting-on-march-15-to-choose-new-election-commissioner-420841-2024-03-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos