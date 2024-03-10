DEM Party Co-Chair Slams Erdoan's 'Terrorism' Rhetoric





The Turkish government has no plan for the Kurds that would not cost them blood and tears, said Tuncer Bakrhan, co-chair of the Party for People's Equality and Democracy (DEM), during a rally in Siirt (Srt) on Saturday ahead of local elections scheduled for March 31.



In his speech, Bakrhan criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan for his pro-war policies and criticized the Turkish government's representation of Kurds. “Mr. Erdoan, the place you call Terroristan is Kurdistan,” Bakrhan said, challenging the narrative that portrays Kurdish-populated areas as centers of terrorism. He highlighted their demand for democracy, freedom, equality and legal recognition of the Kurdish language, spoken in the region for thousands of years. Bakrhan's comments came after Erdoan last week describe plans for an imminent military campaign in the Iraqi Kurdistan region. “We are making preparations that will destabilize those who think they can weaken Turkey with 'terrorism' on its southern borders,” Erdoan said, using a play on words reminiscent of Kurdistan. Highlighting the broader implications of the Kurdish question in Turkey, Bakrhan discussed Abdullah Calan's efforts for peace and dialogue between 2013 and 2015 and urged the government to resume talks to resolve the Kurdish question. Bakrhan's speech also addressed the issue of government-appointed administrators in Kurdish-majority municipalities, which he called an attack on the will and democratic rights of the Kurdish people. The DEM party co-chair also criticized the use of security forces and voter relocation to manipulate election results in Kurdish areas. He vowed to counter these tactics by mobilizing legitimate voters. Encouraging the people of Siirt and Kurds across Turkey to actively participate in the electoral process, Bakrhan recalled the memory of Kurdish martyrs and political prisoners and called for unity and dedication to their cause. He concluded by placing the responsibility on the community to support the DEM party representatives, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in the upcoming elections.

