Donald Trump aspires to unchecked power





“If Trump is re-elected in November, he will essentially have total immunity, regardless of what the court says.”

Unfortunately and horribly, Mona Charens' brilliant column is absolutely right. If Trump is re-elected, he will have full immunity.

With blatant honesty in this area, Trump has shown us who he is. Whether it was mishandling sensitive classified documents, leading an insurrection against a duly elected president, or openly claiming he would lead an authoritarian government, the man was not subtle. Ergo, “reelection would grant absolution for all that.” This would indicate tolerance and support for his vision.

Neither the soulless Republicans in the US House and Senate nor the ethically compromised Supreme Court were able or willing to stop it. He has eaten away at our institutional safeguards, will destroy the civil service, place politicians and cronies in the highest positions, and run the country for his benefit and profit, with the blessing of the majority of the American electorate. he wins.

Thank you, Ms. Charen, for the wake-up call!

Carol Kraines, Deerfield

The fight against concerts at Ryan Field continues

Rick Telander's column on Ryan Field describes the corrosive power of money in college sports, but fails to mention that the community's fight is far from over. Residents of Evanston and Wilmette, along with the Most Livable City Association (a grassroots movement), filed a lawsuit to block the rezoning project. The next hearing in Cook County Chancery Court is scheduled for April 17.

At issue is Evanton's decision, championed by Mayor Daniel Biss and a bare majority of the City Council (over strong opposition from the Land Use Commission), to allow a nonprofit university to operate a massive entertainment complex without paying taxes and without blocking it. in a congested residential area.

In addition to the lawsuit seeking to prevent the commercialization of Northwestern's athletic facilities, NU and its athletic programs also face accountability in court due to lawsuits stemming from the hazing scandal.

The courts may be doing what the municipal governments of Evanston and Wilmette would not do and holding a wealthy and powerful institution accountable.

Sonia Cohen, Most Liveable City Association

Gender-affirming care for children should not be rushed

Illinois House Bill 4876 is a bill that could criminalize parents, declaring it child abuse if parents deny their child “gender-affirming services” . There are better ways to protect potential trans children than by criminalizing parenthood.

Providing “gender-affirming care” is a life-changing decision that should not be rushed or left unchallenged. No one knows their child better than their parents.

There are teenagers who came out as transgender and began the transition process, but then detransitioned. Most figured this out before medical interventions, many with guidance from their parents. Some only understood this after transition, creating deep trauma and lifelong regret.

Finding your identity is part of being a teenager. We should have more compassion and less contempt for parents who are simply trying to help their child through this process.

Additionally, the bill grants civil and criminal immunity to doctors who provide “gender-affirming care” from lawsuits brought by the very minors they provide care to. It's odious. Ex-trans children would have no recourse if they “consent” to medical interventions, even if they are minors under the law. This opens the door to bad actors who know they can't be prosecuted.

I urge every humane and ethical person to contact their state representatives, senators and governor and speak out against this bill.

Read the bill for yourself on the General Assembly website.

Mike Dobbins, Riverside

A bad call for the National Guard in New York

Before anyone thinks that the governor of New York had a good idea to combat violence in the New York subway by deploying 750 National Guard troops, a word of warning.

Over the past several years with the Chicago Police Department, I have observed firsthand the problems faced by troops policing civilians. National Guard troops are not trained in arrests, searches and seizures. They do not know state or municipal laws and are unfamiliar with stop and frisk in a free society.

Who is searched at the entrance to a metro? How extensive will a search be? Not all armed people necessarily carry a bag or package. Where will the research stop?

If a person resists a search, who will make the arrest and appear in court to substantiate the charges? If violence breaks out or someone resists, how much force will be used by someone trained in the rules of engagement set by the United Nations and not by a sworn police officer involved in a free society?

National Guard troops are civilians from all walks of life and are not trained to deal with citizens living in a free society.

There are rules established by the United States Supreme Court regarding stops and searches. Mass searches of individuals are subject to strict guidelines. Will members of the National Guard follow this decision, or will they arbitrarily exercise discretion that, without proper training, will surely be flawed?

If you are using them to make an audience feel safe, so be it, but great caution is advised.

Bob Angone, retired Chicago police lieutenant, Austin, Texas

