Imran Khan's party supporters arrested across Punjab province for protesting





Lahore: Dozens of supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party were arrested on Sunday in different cities of Punjab province for organizing “peaceful” protests against allegations of electoral fraud and “fake elections” of the Prime Minister and President.

In several videos circulating on social media, police can be seen manhandling Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including children and elderly people.

Policemen were seen dragging PTI workers carrying party flags. In one of these clips, police officers were seen trying to break into a car with children inside who were terrified.

The police did not even spare PTI-backed legislators, including Latif Khosa, Farhat Abbas and Mian Tariq, and arrested them for participating in the protest rallies. Police also arrested Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja in Lahore.

Most of the arrests took place in Lahore, Faisalabad, Vehari and Multan. In Rawalpindi, police also stopped PTI workers from entering Islamabad and arrested several workers.

The PTI strongly condemned the “brutality” of the Punjab Police. “Attacking a car with children inside shows police brutality. This is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable behavior, he said. Shame on the thief. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz whose government is crossing all limits of fascism,” he said, asking “why is the mandate thief CM so afraid of PTI’s peaceful protests?”

The PTI said this desperation of the PML-N puppet government shows how much it is afraid of peaceful protests by Imran Khan's supporters. A few days ago, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had warned the PTI against resorting to violent protests, saying she would be ruthless if it dared to take justice under the pretext of politics.

The opposition (PTI) is in mourning and they (PTI leaders) are not in their right state of mind at the moment. They have a defeated mindset. They want to create anarchy, polarization and instability in the country,” said Maryam, the daughter of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

But let me tell them that if they try to create a state of law and order under the pretext of playing politics, I will be ruthless. I have no tolerance for those who create problems for the public, she said.

Maryam had previously faced heavy criticism for torturing PTI workers during a peaceful protest in Lahore last week against massive fraud in the February elections. One of the protesters was reportedly admitted to intensive care due to allegations of police torture and his condition remains critical.

