Boris Johnson's secret talks with a socialist dictator whose regime is not recognized by the British government are not considered unnecessary by the Foreign Office, inside sources have said.

The former prime minister flew by private jet to Venezuela for unofficial talks with Nicolas Maduro last month.

This extraordinary journey, reported for the first time by the Sunday, was not at the request of David Cameron or the Foreign Office, but Mr Johnson informed the Foreign Secretary of his plans when he was on the way to the South American country.

It is highly unusual for a current or former government minister to engage with Maduro, as the UK does not accept the legitimacy of his autocratic rule.

However I understands that Mr Johnson has not been reprimanded for holding talks with the socialist president and that the visit is seen by the Foreign Office as neither particularly worrying nor unnecessary, suggesting that even if he does doesn't have carte blanche to be a Actually Minister of Foreign Affairs, his contacts and his international experience are considered useful to the government.

Mr Johnson's talks with President Maduro were reportedly one-sided, with the former prime minister lecturing his host over his fears that Venezuela could provide arms or other military support to its ally Russia in its war with Ukraine.

The former prime minister is a close ally of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelesnky and has continued to champion his country's fight against Russia since leaving office.

The two men also discussed conditions for normalizing relations with the United Kingdom, including holding free and fair presidential elections this year and de-escalating tensions with neighboring Guyana, a former British colony.

British government insiders are concerned about the potential threat of military intervention by Venezuela in Guyana, whose Essequibo oil region is claimed by the Caracas regime.

In January, HMS Thirtya Royal Navy patrol ship, has been deployed to Guyana in a show of support for the Commonwealth country, following discussions between Foreign Minister David Rutley and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

This deployment was condemned by President Maduro as an act of hostile provocation.

The British government is committed to supporting its former colony against any Venezuelan aggression, and further deployments to the country have not been ruled out after HMS. Thirty returned to the Caribbean, where he helps fight drug traffickers.

But if Maduro's army invades the country, the UK would find itself in a difficult position given concerns over a lack of personnel and equipment in the armed forces.

Mr Johnson spent less than 24 hours in Venezuela, where he had traveled after a holiday in the Dominican Republic with his wife Carrie and their three children.

The former Prime Minister's spokesperson said: Boris Johnson met with Venezuelan government officials with the active support of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and with the agreement of the Foreign Secretary , to highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a true democratic process.

He has repeatedly made clear that there can be no hope of normalization of relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors. He also championed the cause of Ukrainian victory to the Venezuelan government.

It is not clear who paid for Mr Johnson's private jet flights or accommodation in Venezuela. His spokesperson simply said that neither the British taxpayer nor the Venezuelan government had funded the trip.

Downing Street sources said the visit was in a private capacity and therefore declined to comment, but added that the British government did not accept the legitimacy of Maduro's administration.