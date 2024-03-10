Politics
Boris Johnson's secret trip to Venezuela deemed 'not unnecessary' by Foreign Office
Boris Johnson's secret talks with a socialist dictator whose regime is not recognized by the British government are not considered unnecessary by the Foreign Office, inside sources have said.
The former prime minister flew by private jet to Venezuela for unofficial talks with Nicolas Maduro last month.
This extraordinary journey, reported for the first time by the Sunday, was not at the request of David Cameron or the Foreign Office, but Mr Johnson informed the Foreign Secretary of his plans when he was on the way to the South American country.
It is highly unusual for a current or former government minister to engage with Maduro, as the UK does not accept the legitimacy of his autocratic rule.
However I understands that Mr Johnson has not been reprimanded for holding talks with the socialist president and that the visit is seen by the Foreign Office as neither particularly worrying nor unnecessary, suggesting that even if he does doesn't have carte blanche to be a Actually Minister of Foreign Affairs, his contacts and his international experience are considered useful to the government.
Mr Johnson's talks with President Maduro were reportedly one-sided, with the former prime minister lecturing his host over his fears that Venezuela could provide arms or other military support to its ally Russia in its war with Ukraine.
The former prime minister is a close ally of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelesnky and has continued to champion his country's fight against Russia since leaving office.
The two men also discussed conditions for normalizing relations with the United Kingdom, including holding free and fair presidential elections this year and de-escalating tensions with neighboring Guyana, a former British colony.
British government insiders are concerned about the potential threat of military intervention by Venezuela in Guyana, whose Essequibo oil region is claimed by the Caracas regime.
In January, HMS Thirtya Royal Navy patrol ship, has been deployed to Guyana in a show of support for the Commonwealth country, following discussions between Foreign Minister David Rutley and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.
This deployment was condemned by President Maduro as an act of hostile provocation.
The British government is committed to supporting its former colony against any Venezuelan aggression, and further deployments to the country have not been ruled out after HMS. Thirty returned to the Caribbean, where he helps fight drug traffickers.
But if Maduro's army invades the country, the UK would find itself in a difficult position given concerns over a lack of personnel and equipment in the armed forces.
Mr Johnson spent less than 24 hours in Venezuela, where he had traveled after a holiday in the Dominican Republic with his wife Carrie and their three children.
The former Prime Minister's spokesperson said: Boris Johnson met with Venezuelan government officials with the active support of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and with the agreement of the Foreign Secretary , to highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a true democratic process.
He has repeatedly made clear that there can be no hope of normalization of relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors. He also championed the cause of Ukrainian victory to the Venezuelan government.
It is not clear who paid for Mr Johnson's private jet flights or accommodation in Venezuela. His spokesperson simply said that neither the British taxpayer nor the Venezuelan government had funded the trip.
Downing Street sources said the visit was in a private capacity and therefore declined to comment, but added that the British government did not accept the legitimacy of Maduro's administration.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-venezuela-not-unhelpful-foreign-office-2949427
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping congratulates Asif Ali Zardari on his historic second term as President of Pakistan
- Boris Johnson's secret trip to Venezuela deemed 'not unnecessary' by Foreign Office
- As US rushes to build Gaza port, major challenges loom
- Driver pleads guilty to reduced charge in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
- Kansas Tennis wins Big 12 home opener over Iowa State | Sport
- Best Men's Fashion at the 2024 Oscars
- Imran Khan's party supporters arrested across Punjab province for protesting
- All about the Sela Tunnel, the world's longest two-lane tunnel inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Arunachal Pradesh,
- Ileana D'Cruz posts rare and cute photos with partner Michael Dolan | Bollywood
- Google just let the Pixel 8a cat out of the bag
- Survivors of Japan's deadliest earthquake describe “tsunami ghosts” | world News
- Donald Trump aspires to unchecked power