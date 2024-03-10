Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden's stutter





Former President Donald Trump, perhaps threatened by President Joe Biden's well-received State of the Union address, mocked his lifelong stuttering opponents at a rally in Georgia yesterday. Isn't that what brought us together? » Trump asked sarcastically. He kept going, slipping into a caricature of Biden. I'm going to bring the country together tuh-tuh-tuh,” Trump said, straining and pursing his mouth for comic effect.

Trump has made a new habit of it. He is a threat to democracy, Trump said in his vaudeville persona Biden at a January rally in Iowa. This mockery was also a response to a major Biden speech, tied to the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. (Guess who he was in this sentence.)

More than Trump's ugly taunt, one thing strikes me in these moments: the sound of Trump supporters laughing alongside him. This is a constitutive element of Trumpism. The man on top gives his followers permission to be the worst version of themselves.

I was on my way to meet some friends last night when someone texted me a link to Trump's latest fake stuttering clip. I'm a lifelong stutterer, and as I rode the subway, holding my phone to my ear, there came that old familiar mockery like Adam Sandler in Billy Madison saying, Tuh-tuh-tuh-today, junior! But this time, the taunt came from a 77-year-old man.

Stuttering is one of several disabilities that have come into Trump's crosshairs. In 2015, he mocked a New York Times reporter for crippling upper body movements. Three years later, as president, while planning a White House event for veterans, he instructed his staff not to include combat-wounded amputees, saying, “No one wants to see that. Stuttering is a neurological disorder that affects approximately 3 million Americans. Biden has stuttered since childhood. He struggled to manage his disfluent speech for decades, but, contrary to the story he tells of his life, he never succeeded.

As I noted in 2019 when I first wrote about Biden's relationship with his stutter, living with the disorder is by no means a quest for pity. And stuttering is not a get-out-of-jail-free card for any verbal error. Sometimes when Biden mixes up a name or a date or a fact, that's exactly what he's doing: making a mistake, and his stuttering isn't the reason. I'm among those who believe the balance between Biden's stuttering and non-stuttering verbal issues has changed since I interviewed him five years ago.

And yet Biden can still appear confident, conversational and lucid. Although he is not a naturally gifted orator like Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, he can nonetheless be an effective public speaker, someone who, as my colleague Jennifer Senior has pointed out, understands the connection. Notably, he can find a way to do all of the above while periodically stuttering, as he proved during his State of the Union address. Depending on the day, his voice may be loud or shaky. He may go for long periods of time without interruption, or visibly and audibly repeat certain sounds in a classic stuttering pattern. Such moments are beyond Biden's control, as they are for any stutterer, making them an attractive pressure point for Trump, the bully.

For a while, Trump showed some restraint on this topic. As I once wrote, Trump was probably wise enough to realize that, to paraphrase Michael Jordan, Republicans stutter too. (Including Trump friend Herschel Walker, who has a place on the Stuttering Foundations website, alongside Biden.) In the 2020 election, Trump didn't want to go for the jugular with the S-word. Instead, at his final campaign events, he played a sizzling reel of Biden's vocal stumbles, looking up at the screen and mocking Biden with the crowd. At the time, Trump left most of the direct stuttering vitriol to his allies and family. Joe, can you take it out? Let's spread the word, Joe told his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, at a Women for Trump event. She is now co-chair of the RNC.

Watching this new clip took me back to my conversation with Biden five years ago. At the time, I asked him if he thought Trump would ever call him St-St-St-Stuttering Joe. If Trump were to go, Biden told me, it would simply expose him for what he is.

Trump has now definitely gone there. What did this reveal? Only what we already knew: Trump may be one of the most famous and powerful people in modern history, but he remains a petty-minded tyrant. He mocks Biden's disability because he thinks voters will reward him for the fact that there is more to gain than to lose by dehumanizing his rival and the millions of other Americans who stutter or struggle through life. managing other disorders and disabilities. I would like to believe that more people are repelled than entertained, and that Trump has made a serious miscalculation. We still have eight months until we find out.

