Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Details, Dharmendra Recovers From Injury, Imran Khan Confirms His Relationship With Lekha Washington: TOP 5 Journalists of the Week





This week in Bollywood has been eventful, with a mix of celebrations, recoveries, transformations and candid revelations. From Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda all set to tie the knot this month, Dharmendra recovering from an injury, to Imran Khan confirming his relationship with Lekha Washington, here are the top five journalists who made headlines. Kriti Kharbanda made headlines with their adorable chemistry, and now the couple's wedding details have grabbed everyone's attention. Pre-wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 13 and will continue until March 16. The auspicious occasion of March 15 marks the day they will officially tie the knot and begin their journey as husband and wife. The wedding will take place in Delhi. Although their big day will not be celebrated by many Bollywood celebrities, some close peers, related to the family, will be in attendance. Varun Sharma and other 'Fukrey' cast members are expected to visit Delhi for the occasion next week. Dharmendra is recovering from an injury. Concerns arose among fans recently when veteran actor Dharmendra shared a post expressing difficulty sleeping and then deleted it. The post sparked speculation about his well-being. However, reports now indicate that he was injured but is on the road to recovery.

According to a close source, Dharmendra has been battling health issues for the past two weeks, although he is gradually recovering. The source, speaking to Hindustan Times, mentioned that his health issues were evident from his appearance in the photo he shared. The source revealed that Dharmendra recently attended a family wedding in Udaipur with his sons.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, where he was injured while dancing. His back and leg were injured and his health deteriorated due to exhaustion and his advanced age. The source further added that Dharmendra was experiencing significant fatigue due to the injury and exhaustion. However, he is currently showing signs of improvement and is prioritizing his health. Sandeep Reddy Vanga goes bald in Tirupati Sandeep Reddy Vanga was recently spotted at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, where he grabbed the attention of onlookers. As he left the temple, his bald head indicated that he had probably donated his hair there. He was dressed in a blue kurta complemented by a pink scarf. Sandeep graciously posed for photos with some of his admirers who welcomed him to the temple.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding invitation leaked online

Imran Khan Confirms His Relationship With Lekha Washington In a recent interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan, known for his guarded private life, chose to give a glimpse into his personal life. Regarding widespread speculation surrounding his marriage in 2019, which garnered media attention, the actor noted that it's often easier for people to discuss him when he's not present. Continuing the dialogue, Imran Khan affirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington and made a revelation. about his divorce from Avantika in February 2019. Additionally, Imran addressed the allegations and narratives surrounding his partner, dismissing the idea of ​​her being labeled a “homewrecker.” The actor expressed his frustration over the accusations and clarified that his relationship with Lekha developed during the lockdown, almost a year after his separation from his wife.

Parineeti Chopra is not pregnant Parineeti was spotted at the airport on March 6, wearing an oversized white shirt paired with matching shorts, sneakers and carrying a designer bag. Her clothing choice reflected a casual and comfortable style. The sighting fueled rumors that she might be expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the speculations surrounding Parineeti's pregnancy are completely baseless. The report claims that the actress is currently engrossed in her work commitments. A source cited in the report said he was perplexed as to how the simple choice of outfit could trigger such unfounded speculation.

