Praised by President Jokowi during the BIS Microfinance Outlook, this is an inspiring story of MSMEs graduating to the Young Mama class

MAROS, BALIPOST.com – Mixed feelings of pride and happiness enveloped Rita’s heart. Previously, he never thought he would be able to meet Indonesia's number one personality, President Joko Widodo, in person.

Not only did he meet, but he also received direct praise from President Jokowi through his home business product that he launched in 2020.

Yes, Rita's Mama Muda Crab Cracker product was displayed and proud by President Jokowi at the BRI Microfinance Outlook 2024 event in Jakarta on Thursday (8/3).

Jokowi said he had just gone to the field to meet with MSME customers. He has witnessed many improvements in MSME products right down to packaging.

He also said he met a crab chip seller. In the past, he explained, the packaging of crab chips was simply plastic and they were sold in markets or from street vendors. Today, the packaging is of good quality and is finding its way into modern retail stores.

“Even though not all packaging is like this, 46% of packaging like this (MSME products) is like this,” he said.

In fact, President Jokowi also praised the creative naming of products. These crab crackers are called “Mama Muda” crab crackers.

Not only is the story of her business products praised by President Jokowi interesting to read, but the story of Rita's journey in establishing her home business is also very inspiring.

He said that the pandemic that occurred in 2020 had indeed presented challenges to the community around which he lived, namely in Kuri Caddi Hamlet, Nisombalia Village, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi. However, it turns out that the pandemic has also opened up new, unexpected opportunities.

In my village, most of them are fishermen, and during the pandemic, no one bought our crab catches. Then there was a team from Blue Forest Makassar who came to Kuri Caddi. From there, they gave ideas so that the economy of mothers here could develop and increase their family income. “As the majority of fishermen here catch crabs, the idea was born to make crab crackers,” he said.

Rita and the local women accepted the idea because they had no other activities. With the help and training she received, Rita was eventually able to produce her own crab chips.

Besides crab crackers, products produced include bete-bete fish sauce, stir-fried ebi, shellfish sauce and herbal teas. The production process is carried out in a group with 2 other colleagues at home. Meanwhile, the marketing of Rajungan Chips product has also reached other regions such as Bogor, Kalimantan, Bone and Jakarta. Even though the quantity is still small, Rita is grateful that the public loves her product.

Promoted to the next level

Rita admitted that she initially received capital assistance from the PNM's Mekaar (Fostering a Prosperous Family Economy) program and had been a client since 2016. The loans she received came in stages, ranging from 2 million IDR to 8 million IDR, which according to her, it was a great help in the development of the business.

This loan really allows us to develop products and packaging. Because product packaging also requires a lot of costs, he said.

Through her hard work and perseverance, Rita's business continues to grow and becomes a business player that has reached the next level. Rita eventually became a BRI client and received KUR funding.

I am now receiving a BRI loan of IDR 35 million, so it is very useful. “Besides growing my business, it also helps my husband’s business, who is a fisherman,” he added.

Not to mention, he also thanked PNM Mekaar and BRI for providing business capital opportunities which really helped him grow his business to improve the family economy.

“I am very grateful to PNM Mekaar and especially BRI for helping small MSMEs like me to provide low interest loans, so that it does not burden us,” Rita continued.

In the future, Rita hopes that her products can be better known to the general public. He also hopes that the government and other relevant institutions can pay more attention to small MSMEs like the one he heads, so that they can progress and develop even if they are in remote areas.

Mama Muda is an example of an MSME actress who has managed to rise in class thanks to the existence of Ultra Micro Holding.

On another occasion, BIS President Director Sunarso also revealed that Ultra Micro Holding, established in September 2021, has successfully managed 44 million MSME credit customers.

It turns out that not enough credit is given to empowerment. The most important thing, apparently, is two things: being credited and being supported, and secondly, you also have to teach them how to save. “And thank God, at UMi holding we already have 173 million savings accounts,” Sunarso added. (km/balipost)