Xi Jinping holds talks with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada

On the afternoon of February 28, 2024, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People.

Noting that China and Sierra Leone enjoy a long-standing friendship, Xi Jinping stressed that the two sides support each other on issues related to each other's core interests and major concerns, and are engaged in effective cooperation in areas of economic and social development. they coordinated closely on issues such as world peace and development and worked together to combat the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic. China-Sierra Leone relations provide a good example of China-Africa solidarity and cooperation. China is ready to work with Sierra Leone to consolidate high-level political mutual trust, advance pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthen coordination in regional and international affairs, so as to bring China-Sierra Leone relations to a higher level. new level.

Xi Jinping stressed that China firmly supports the Sierra Leonean people in pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions and is ready to strengthen exchanges with Sierra Leone on state governance. China will continue to provide mutual support to Sierra Leone on issues of major concern and in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests. China will, within its capabilities, provide assistance and support to Sierra Leone's development in agriculture, infrastructure construction, human resources and other areas, and encourage and support commercial investments by Chinese companies in Sierra Leone. The two sides should strengthen cooperation in UN Security Council affairs and jointly safeguard the interests of Africa and developing countries. Sierra Leone is invited to take an active part in the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, to jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity .

Xi Jinping stressed that the future of the Chinese people is closely linked to that of the African people. China has always regarded the development of solidarity and cooperation with African countries as an important cornerstone of its foreign policy. The Chinese side, following the principles of sincerity, real results, friendship and good faith, will strengthen mutual support and friendly cooperation with African countries, synergize the Initiative to Support the Industrialization of Africa, the Plan to Support the Agricultural Modernization of Africa by China and the Plan to Support the Industrialization of Africa by China. African talent development cooperation with the African Union Agenda 2063 and the development strategies of African countries, and further integrate the development of China, Africa and the world to improve China-Africa cooperation and move the world towards a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress. . China is ready to work with Sierra Leone and other African friends to make this year's Forum on China-Africa Cooperation meeting a success and advance China-Sierra Leone and China-Africa friendships.

Bio said China is a trustworthy and reliable friend of Sierra Leone, and the two sides have always treated each other equally and with respect, and maintain a deep traditional friendship. Sierra Leone thanks China for its great support for the country's economic and social development and highly commends the Communist Party of China for leading the Chinese people to achieve rapid development and advance national rejuvenation. China's experience provides a deep source of inspiration for other developing countries to accelerate their development. The Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping has a broad and positive impact on promoting the common interests of all mankind. Sierra Leone respects the one-China principle, firmly supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supports China in safeguarding its core interests. Sierra Leone is keen to learn from China's experience, strengthen cooperation with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, and open a new space for bilateral cooperation in areas such as infrastructure construction, trade. , education and public services, in order to breathe new life into the traditional friendship between the two countries. countries and advance the development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Sierra Leone and China. Sierra Leone stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in regional and international affairs and jointly promote world peace and development.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation documents on the Belt and Road Initiative, agriculture, economic development and implementation of the Development Initiative worldwide, among others.

The two sides issued a joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Before the talks, Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming ceremony for Julius Maada Bio and his wife Fatima Bio in the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

A 21-gun salute was fired at Tiananmen Square and the honor guard lined up to salute. After the two heads of state took the podium, the military band played the national anthems of China and Sierra Leone. Accompanied by Xi Jinping, Bio then reviewed the honor guard of the People's Liberation Army and watched the parade.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan hosted a welcome banquet for Bio and his wife in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People in the evening.

Wang Yi was present at the above events.