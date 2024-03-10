Aides to former PM Khan arrested amid Pakistan protests against alleged rigged party





ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Sunday shipped 873 tonnes of essential supplies to Pakistan's southwestern port city of Gwadar, where heavy rains last month triggered flooding which swept away several homes and damaged critical infrastructure.

Streets and neighborhoods of this deep-water port city as well as Kharan and Kech districts of Balochistan provinces were inundated by floodwaters after heavy rains, which began on February 26, destroyed nearly of around a hundred houses and forced the authorities to launch operations to rescue thousands of stranded people. citizens. At least five people were killed in various rain and snow-related incidents in the province, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit the city this week to announce compensation of up to Rs 2 million for the victims.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) quickly deployed an emergency relief convoy carrying 873 tonnes of essential food items, said a press release from the humanitarian organization.

The convoy aims to respond to the urgent needs of the population affected by the floods.

KSrelief said it had shipped 9,000 food packages that would support families for a month. Each parcel, which weighed 97 kg, included basic food items such as 80 kg of flour, five liters of cooking oil, 5 kg of sugar, 5 kg of split chickpeas and 2 kg of dates, the rescue said .

These arrangements will directly support flood victims residing in Gwadar district of Balochistan, the statement said.

The Saudi humanitarian organization said it would collaborate with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Balochistan government to ensure the efficient distribution of food bags to more than 63,000 people in need.

In addition to food assistance, KSrelief is also providing 9,000 non-food shelter kits (315 tonnes), providing essential relief items including shelters, solar panels, blankets, plastic mats, cooking utensils, water fountains and antibacterial soap, he said.

KSrelief said this comprehensive support would extend aid to an additional 63,000 people, providing crucial relief amid the crisis.

The initiative highlights the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to humanitarian efforts, facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Center, the King Salman Relief Center said.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad for the shipment of food items, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti thanked Saudi Arabia for coming to the aid of flood-affected people in Gwadar.

I would like to thank all those people in this difficult time who took care of our brothers and helped the people of Balochistan, Bugti told reporters. The federal government began paying the compensation it had announced to the population within a week.

He said that the new government of Balochistan would address the various challenges facing the province by providing the best form of governance to the people.

