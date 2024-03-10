Narendra Modi will campaign in Kerala on March 15-17





For the fourth time since January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign movement in Kerala by holding a roadshow and public rally in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituencies on 15 and March 17. In his previous outings to the state, Mr. Modi introduced the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxists) [CPI(M)] as allies of the INDIA Bloc. He said they were hiding their true colors to portray themselves as enemies in Kerala. Mr. Modi has repeatedly insisted that the Congress-CPI(M) revolving door politics is the bane of Kerala. He proposed the Modis Guarantee as the panacea to the stagnation in the welfare and development of the state. Trying to seduce minorities Mr Modi appeared to deliberately avoid dwelling on hot-button issues such as the Uniform Civil Code, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the criminalization of Triple Talaq during his campaign in Kerala, given the BJP's overtures to woo minorities , mainly Christians, who form a crucial electoral bloc. in the state. Mr. Modi is likely to hold a high-decibel roadshow to boost the chances of BJP state vice-president C. Krishnakumar in Palakkad. Mr Krishnakumar, who came third in Palakkad in the 2019 elections, polled 2.18 lakh votes, increasing the BJP's vote share by 6.5 per cent. Mr. Modi will return to Kerala on March 17 to campaign for Anil K. Antony, son of Congress Working Committee member AK Antony, in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Anil Antony had defected to the BJP last year, embarrassing the state and national leaders of the Congress party and giving the CPI(M) a talking point to embarrass the grand old party in the elections. The BJP reportedly perceived that the presence of Mr. Anil Antony and the support of veteran politician PC George, who recently merged his party with the BJP, could give impetus to its outreach to the Christian community in the rubber-producing belt of the central Kerala. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, immediately after the Save Sabarimala campaign, the BJP polled nearly 3 lakh votes, increasing its vote share by almost 14% in the controversial political hotspot of Hindutva. Campaign plans ready Ahead of Mr. Modis' visit, the BJP has ramped up its new voter registration and door-to-door canvassing operations. It has also adjusted the travel schedules of candidates in key constituencies, mainly Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, to ensure that they cover all corners repeatedly. The BJP also organized a mobile multimedia exhibition showcasing the achievements of Mr. Modi's 10 years of governance. He hoped to integrate the country's economic, scientific and industrial growth into the party's electoral narrative in Kerala.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/narendra-modi-to-campaign-in-kerala-on-march-15-17/article67936537.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos