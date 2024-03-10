Elections, Guyana, Ukraine… Why did Boris Johnson meet Maduro in Venezuela?





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unofficially visited Venezuela last February to meet with Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro, it was reported on Sunday Sunday time. The newspaper reveals that Johnson, who governed the United Kingdom between July 2019 and September 2022, He flew on a private plane after vacationing with his family in the villa of a distant Canadian relative in the Dominican Republic. Days after meet Maduro in the suburbs of CaracasDuring a stay of less than 24 hours in Venezuela, the former president traveled to Ukraine to see its president, Volodmir Zelensky, on the second anniversary of the war with Russia. According to him TimesJohnson made these arrangements himself, although he informed the British Foreign Office, headed by his classmate David Cameron. In Caracas, he shared the information with the charge d'affaires, Colin Dick, since London no longer has an ambassador in this Latin American country. “Boris Johnson met with Venezuelan government officials with the active support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the knowledge of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in order to emphasize the need for Venezuela to adopt an adequate democratic process,” a spokesperson for the former conservative leader told the newspaper. “He has clearly stated on several occasions that there can be no normalization of human relations.”until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respect the territorial integrity of your neighbors. “He also presented to the Venezuelan government the arguments in favor of a Ukrainian victory,” adds this source. The Times notes that one of Johnson's main goals, close to Zelensky, was likely to intercede on Kiev's behalf, amid fears that the oil-rich socialist republic could provide weapons or other military support to Russia. THIS MAY INTEREST YOU Jess Silva, the 'spy ambassador' in Caracas, says: 'They were constantly watching me' David Placer According to the newspaper, Johnson and Maduro also discussed the presidential elections that will take place in Venezuela this year and the need to reduce tensions with the former British colony of Guyana, with which Caracas maintains a territorial dispute. A source of Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared for his part that “it was a private visit, but Boris texted the foreign minister while on his way“https://www.elconfidencial.com/mundo/europa/2024-03-10/elecciones-venezuela-guayana-boris-johnson-maduro_3845869/.”As this was not an official conversation, the permission was not required or requested. “, and the trip was not financed by state funds, added the official spokesperson.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unofficially visited Venezuela last February to meet with Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro, it was reported on Sunday Sunday time. The newspaper reveals that Johnson, who governed the United Kingdom between July 2019 and September 2022, He flew on a private plane after vacationing with his family in the villa of a distant Canadian relative in the Dominican Republic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elconfidencial.com/mundo/europa/2024-03-10/elecciones-venezuela-guayana-boris-johnson-maduro_3845869/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos