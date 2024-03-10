In fact, Jokowi is a Golkar cadre









Senior Golkar politician Ridwan Hisjam discusses the career of Jokowi, who is in fact a real Golkar cadre. Jokowi has been a member of Golkar since 2015. But in reality, Jokowi is a Golkar cadre, because I knew since I was a businessman in Solo in 2003-2004 that he would run for mayor of Solo, at the looking for a supporting party. “If Pak Jokowi is a PDIP cadre, there is no need to look for supporters anymore,” Ridwan said in a viral video circulating on social media, cited RMOL political news agencySunday evening (10/3).





In the 5-minute video uploaded by account @quintta1217 Ridwan explained at length the history of Jokowi's progress to become mayor of Solo until the 2014 presidential election. President of Golkar Solo at that time, his name was Mas Kus (RM Kus Rahardjo), a descendant of Solo Palace. At that time I was the chairman of Golkar for East Java and also a member of the DPR RI from 1999 to 2004. Mas Kus came to me, in Jakarta, Mas Ridwan, there is a businessman named Joko Widodo, his nickname is Jokowi, we must support this as mayor, explained Ridwan. He revealed that Jokowi wanted to partner with PDIP Solo leader FX Hadi Rudyatmo. This is what Kus conveyed to Ridwan. Wow, I don't dare say that. Coincidentally, at that time there was still OKK Chairman Bang Mahadi (Sinamabela), I did not report to Bang Akbar (DPP Golkar Chairman Akbar Tanjung). Bang Mahadi said: wow, don't look for trouble if you support this person. Where did Jokowi finally go, (finally) supported by PAN, PKS, there was no PDIP yet, he further explained. Regarding the processes, this is the end, so Jokowi will be supported by the PDIP provided that his representative is Mr. FX (FX Rudi), he added. Ridwan also concluded from this context that Jokowi was a Golkar cadre since he became a businessman in Solo. Thus, the entrepreneurs of the New Order era were all Golkar. I am the general chairman of the East Java Young Entrepreneurs Association and the chairman of Real Estate Indonesia (REI). “Finally, (Jokowi) became president in 2014,” he concluded. Find hot and trusted news from RMOL political news agency at Google News.

