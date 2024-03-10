Pakistan's presidential elections rigged? Imran Khan party chief Omar Ayub calls for polls to be declared null and void





Home NewsPresidential elections in Pakistan rigged? Imran Khan's party chief Omar Ayub calls for polls to be declared 'void' Hours after Asif Ali Zardari won Pakistan's presidential elections, Imran Khan's PTI party chief Omar Ayub, said some of the polls were rigged and they must be. declared “null and void”… Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari

New Delhi: Pakistan has been in the news in recent months and one of the main reasons for this is the 2024 Pakistani elections, the outcome of which was not perfect with a hung parliament leading to the formation of a coalition government. After the general elections, the 2024 Pakistani presidential elections began and the buzz intensified around the same time. After the vote, the results of the 2024 Pakistani presidential election were announced and for the second time, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th president of Pakistan. Recently, Omar Ayub, leader of Imran Khan's PTI party, claimed that part of the elections were rigged and that the presidential elections should be declared “null and void”. Here’s what Omar Ayub has to say…

Pakistan's presidential elections rigged? This is what Omar Ayub claims

As mentioned earlier, Imran Khan's party chief Omar Ayub has expressed his strong opposition to the election of Asif Ali Zardari as president, urging that it be declared null and void, ARY reported on Saturday News. “We reject the so-called presidential election, our Assembly seats were snatched in a broad daylight robbery,” the PTI leader said. Ayub went on to charge that Form 47 of the election results was falsified. “We challenge them to hold elections again in these constituencies. This will separate truth from lies,” Ayub asserted.

Omar Ayub demanded release of PTI founder Bushra Bibi

Dismissing the recent presidential elections in Pakistan and Asaf Ali Zardari, Omar Ayub said, “Asif Ali Zardari is an old and sick person, a mentally fit person should be elected for this post. Ayub further demanded immediate release of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, according to ARY News. According to ARY News, “The issuance of pro-state or anti-state certificates is not the responsibility of the President or any other person. The authority to issue this certificate is mandated by the people,” the PTI leader said while preparing a statement by Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Asif Ali Zardari elected 14th president of Pakistan

As previously reported, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as the winner with 411 votes in the presidential election, while his opponent, PkMAP chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, did not win. obtained only 181 votes, Dawn reported. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari the winner with 411 votes in the presidential election, while his opponent PkMAP chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai secured only 181 votes , Dawn reported.

In a statement issued by the electoral body on behalf of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP said presidential elections were held in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad. Furthermore, the ECP mentioned that the results compiled by the chairpersons of the five sites have been received at the ECP secretariat, according to Dawn.

Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman and Co-Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), is the first civilian to become President of Pakistan for the second time. He served as the country's 11th president from 2008 to 2013. Asif Ali Zardari is the widower of twice-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto; he has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018.

(ANI entry)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/pakistan-presidential-elections-rigged-imran-khan-party-pti-leader-omar-ayub-urges-polls-to-be-declared-null-and-void-after-asif-ali-zardari-elected-pak-president-6776297/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos