



Top line Pope Francis called on Ukraine to have the courage of the white flag during peace negotiations with Russia, according to an interview partially published Saturday, the latest controversial remarks by the pope on the war between Ukraine and Russia. The Vatican clarified the pope's statements, suggesting he intended to call for a ceasefire. Getty Images Highlights Francis said the Swiss channel RSI: When we see that we are defeated, that things are not going well, we must have the courage to negotiate. Francis said both sides should not be ashamed to negotiate before things get worse, adding that he, alongside several European countries, would be ready to mediate in peace talks. Matteo Bruni, Vatican spokesperson clarified Francis used the phrase white flag, indicating that Francis was using a term used by the interviewer to indicate a cessation of hostilities, a truce reached with the courage of negotiation. Bruni also said Francis reaffirmed his deep affection for Ukraine while calling for the creation of conditions for a diplomatic solution in pursuit of a just and lasting peace. To monitor The rest of Francis' interview with RSI will air on March 20. Crucial quote I think the strongest is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about people, has the courage of the white flag and negotiates, Francis said, adding: “The word negotiate is a courageous word. When we see that we are defeated, that things are not going well, we must have the courage to negotiate. Tangent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who spoke In Istanbul, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit on Friday, Turkish officials were prepared to organize a peace summit in which Russia would also be involved. Earlier this year, Swiss President Viola Amherd suggested Switzerland is ready to organize a conference which would guarantee the success of the peace process. What we don't know Whether Ukraine will engage in peace talks with Russia. Zelensky said Friday that any peace deal should align with his 10-point plan, which calls, among other things, for food security, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the release of all prisoners. Ukrainian officials also said the country would not be willing to engage directly with Russia during negotiations. according to to the Associated Press. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Key context Francis has made other controversial comments during Ukraine's war with Russia over the past two years. In 2022, François suggested NATO's barking at the Russian border may have pushed President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, even though he also condemned the brutality of the war. While he wouldn't say NATO's presence near Russia provoked the Kremlin, it may have facilitated the invasion. A month later, Francis again criticized the brutality and ferocity of Russian troops invading Ukraine, while questioning whether or not the war was provoked by Ukraine. Francis clarified that he was not pro-Putin and was simply against reducing complexity to the distinction between good guys and bad guys without reasoning about roots and interests, which he said are very complex. Last year, Francis also attracted criticism after suggested Russian youth must not forget their heritage because they are the heirs of great Russia. Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine, said the statements had caused great pain and apprehension. The Kremlin famous Francis comments by suggesting: The Pope knows the history of Russia, and that is very good. Further reading Pope says Ukraine should have the courage of white flag negotiations (Reuters)

