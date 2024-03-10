Pakistani police crack down on Khan supporters in alleged election fraud protest





ISLAMABAD

Pakistani police arrested dozens of supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday as they gathered across the country to protest against allegations of electoral fraud in the recent general election.

Khan's opposition party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, said the police action occurred in the country's most populous province of Punjab and disrupted protests there. peaceful.

Television footage showed security officers rounding up senior party leaders and workers in the provincial capital, Lahore, and elsewhere in the province. Authorities have not yet explained the charges on which they arrested the protesters.

The PTI said in a statement that more than 100 people were arrested for protesting against warrant rigging and theft. He condemned the repression and demanded that all detainees be immediately released.

Organizing a peaceful protest is a democratic right according to the constitution of Pakistan; However, the imposed government is not willing for anyone to question them, hence the reason for these arrests, with the help of the police as assistant, the party said.

The Independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has condemned the state's continued authoritarianism in the crackdown on PTI protesters and the arrest of several of its top leaders during Sunday's protests over alleged election fraud.

All citizens, regardless of political affiliation, have the constitutionally protected right to assemble freely and peacefully. The Punjab government must respect and enforce the right of its political rivals to do so if it wants to restore people's confidence in the state, the watchdog said on X, formerly known as Twitter .

The February 8 elections to national and provincial parliaments were marred by widespread allegations of fraud and irregularities. Pakistani authorities shut down mobile phone and internet services across the country on polling day and announced the results with an unprecedented delay of almost three days.

The communications disruption and delay gave credence to PTI's allegations of electoral fraud and made these elections one of the least credible in the country's troubled democratic history.

Several countries, including the United States and the European Union, have called for a thorough investigation into the fraud allegations. Pakistani authorities have rejected foreign criticism of the elections, saying they were free and fair.

The vote resulted in a split mandate, with PTI-backed candidates winning the most seats out of the 336 seats in the National Assembly or lower house of Parliament, but it fell short of a simple majority.

In this photo taken and released by the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office on March 4, 2024, Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (in dark suit) inspects the guard of honor at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad.

This allowed the two family rival parties, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, or PML-N, and the Pakistan People's Party, or PPP, to cobble together a coalition government, allowing Sharif to return to power for a certain period of time. second time.

Khan and his party have vowed to continue their protest campaign until the election results are annulled. They claim the PTI won a two-thirds majority, but the election commission manipulated the results to “steal its mandate.” The commission denies these accusations.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was sworn in as Pakistan's new president on Sunday, a day after lawmakers elected him to the largely ceremonial constitutional office for the second time.

Zardari, 68, was the joint candidate of the PML-N and the PPP.

Khan, considered the most popular national politician according to public polls, is currently serving long prison sentences after being convicted of corruption, marriage fraud and leaking state secrets in the run-up to the elections. February 8.

The 71-year-old cricket hero turned prime minister was ousted from office in 2022 by a parliamentary vote of no confidence and has since faced numerous legal challenges. Khan denies any wrongdoing and blames Pakistan's powerful military for what he calls frivolous and politically motivated accusations.

The army denies any interference in political affairs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/pakistani-police-crack-down-on-khan-supporters-during-alleged-vote-fraud-protest/7521702.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos