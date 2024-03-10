Boris Johnson meets Nicolas Maduro without British government media





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Chavista leader Nicols Maduro in Venezuela, during a private trip organized without the official mediation of the British government. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron was informed of the extraordinary meeting while Johnson was “en route” to his meeting with the Bolivarian president, according to Sunday's report. Sunday time on the cover of this Sunday. London does not recognize the legitimacy of Maduro at the head of state since February 2019. During the still unresolved trial concerning the official ownership of Venezuelan sovereign gold reserves, estimated at 1.6 billion euros, deposited in the Bank of England, the The conservative executive reaffirmed its support for the then opposition. Juan Guaid, and denied authority to Maduro's presidency. After Guaid's fall, the Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its position of renouncing the legitimacy of the Maduro administration. At the same time, it withdrew its ambassador to Venezuela, while retaining a senior diplomat in its legation in Caracas. Indeed, Johnson met the British charge d'affaires, Colin Dick, before meeting Maduro in a location “outside” the Venezuelan capital. The former parliamentarian traveled to the Latin American country in February on a private flight from the Dominican Republic, where he was vacationing with his family. Only then did he text Cameron details of his arranged meeting with the repudiated Bolivarian president. “It was a private visit, but Boris sent a message to the foreign minister while he was on his way,” an anonymous ministerial source said on Sunday. Johnson and Cameron are old academic friends, partners and political rivals, who have taken opposite directions on the issue of Brexit. Johnson advocated withdrawal from the European Union in the 2016 referendum, prompting the resignation of the then prime minister and Conservative leader with the split's unexpected victory. Johnson's spokesperson did not reveal who cost the trip and “less than 24 hours” stay in Venezuela.. The conversation apparently focused on the democratic rehabilitation of the sanctioned country, developments in the war in Ukraine and recent tensions in the oil region of British Guiana, whose sovereignty is claimed by the Maduro regime. “He has made it clear repeatedly that there is no hope of normalizing relations until Venezuela accepts full democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors,” the spokesperson reiterated. from Johnson to the British media. The former prime minister also reportedly tried to dissuade Maduro from his strategy of supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine. The entourage of the controversial former president continues to prepare his return to power before or after the probable defeat of the conservatives in the legislative elections scheduled for this year, according to opinion polls and betting houses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2024/03/10/65edb00be85ece6c448b4590.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos