Judge clears way for vote on merger that could spell $4 billion windfall for Trump





A Delaware judge will not obstruct a March 22 shareholder vote on a merger involving Trump Media & Technology Group that could bring a $4 billion windfall to former President Donald Trump.

Delaware Chancery Judge Sam Glasscock III said Saturday he would not delay the vote because of complaints from Trump Media co-founders Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss that the former president was seeking to dilute their ownership of 8.6% in the company as part of the merger.

Litinsky and Moss, former contestants on Trump's TV show The Apprentice who partnered with him to form Trump Media, say the former president wants to increase Trump Media's stock count to water down his stake and potentially generate billions to pay legal judgments.

Glasscock declined to hold a hearing on the disputed merger before the March 22 vote because if Trump agrees to place the additional shares in an escrow account during the dispute, then maybe this whole thing will go away, he noted during a Zoom call.

Officials at Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company expected to host the vote, have already agreed to file the disputed shares in a separate lawsuit filed by Patrick Orlando's ARC Global Investments II. In its complaint, ARC challenged the proposed conversion rate for its founder's stake, with the company arguing that it should get more shares in the combined company. Orlando is the former CEO of Digital Worlds.

Lori Will, the Chancery judge in the case, earlier this week denied a request to expedite the trial, citing the sequestration.

Digital Worlds shares have soared this year, valuing Trump's stake at billions of dollars, at least on paper. It's a possible financial lifeboat for the ex-president, who faces hundreds of millions of dollars in judgments in the New York state lawsuit over fraudulent valuations of his assets and advice from the columnist. Jean Carroll continues Trump's claims about his allegations that she sexually assaulted her. Trump posted bail for nearly $92 million in the case on Friday.

The case of Litinsky and Moss is United Atlantic Ventures v. Trump Media, 2024-0184, Delaware Chancery Court (Georgetown).

