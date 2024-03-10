China is in distress and Xi Jinping may be on his way out

China ended a three-decade tradition by announcing on March 4 that Premier Li Qiang would not hold a press conference following the annual meeting of the National People's Congress in Beijing. Additionally, the NPC, as the central government's legislative body is called, said there would be no press after the meeting until 2027. The widely televised event, in which prime ministers would answer questions from domestic and foreign media, has been a highlight of the Chinese political calendar since 1993.

The surprise move comes at a time of worrying news about Chinese militancy in its peripheral seas and indications that the Chinese regime is tearing itself apart.

Chinese leaders are now responding to a rapidly deteriorating situation. The economy, the engine of the country's growth for half a century, is bankrupt. Gross domestic product failed to grow by 5.2 percent last year, as officially reported by the National Bureau of Statistics. Growth, if there was any, was about 1.5 percent. as estimated by the Rhodium Group.

Since the official GDP announcement in January, there have been growing skepticism reports from Beijing of robust expansion. China is grappling with the symptoms of a declining economy: growing deflation, collapsing property prices, persistent defaults, a weakened currency, accelerating capital flight and failing local governments. The declining population – the number of people peaked in 2021 – doesn't help.

The regime says it is counting on “new productive forces” in other words, high-tech companies, to drive economic transformation. And it is true that there are “islands of excellence,” as observers call them, but they alone cannot save an economy plagued by deep structural problems.

The Prime Minister, as head of the State Council, is responsible for the central government, so, apart from throwing out buzzwords, he of course does not want to talk about economic or other issues. As William F. Buckley, Jr. asked, “Why do baloney avoid the grinder?” »

Moreover, the cancellation of press conferences until 2027 suggests that China's leaders do not see the domestic situation improving anytime soon. Li Qiang's work report, submitted on the opening day of the NPC, contains few details on the economic recovery this year.

So what is going on within the Communist Party? Xi Jinping has made the government clique even more opaque, making it particularly difficult for outsiders to find out.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, center, and Standing Committee member Cai Qi, right, and others applaud Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning, bottom right, after his speech at the closing session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People on March 10, 2024 in Beijing, China. China's annual political gathering, known as the Two Sessions, brings together leaders and lawmakers to set the government's agenda for national economic and social development for the year.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images



The cancellation of post-NPC press conferences shows a “strategically significant” change in the Chinese regime's attitude, said Steve Yates, president of the China Policy Initiative at the America First Policy Institute. “For thirty years, the press conference has showcased the technocratic leadership of the Chinese state,” Yates explains, drawing a distinction between “the state” – the central government – ​​and the Communist Party. Beijing's leaders took advantage of the event, he points out, to attract investment, highlight the growth of the manufacturing sector and “promote the calming scenario of China's peaceful rise.”

No more. Reuters reports that the end of the press conferences was “perceived by some observers as a sign of an increasingly introspective withdrawal and centralized control of the country”.

Yates agrees. “This abrupt cancellation indicates that Xi Jinping and the Communist Party no longer believe they must sell the narrative of peaceful rise or the idea that technocrats are in charge,” he notes. “Xi Jinping is retreating from even modest forms of transparency, accessibility and accountability. The blackout until 2027 is a chilling sign that Xi intends to speak through action rather than diplomacy. “

These developments actually come at a time when Xi has embarked on unusually aggressive foreign policies, particularly in China's peripheral waters. There have been, for example, provocative actions around Kinmen in Taiwan since the drowning of two Chinese fishermen on February 14, after entering, without justification, the waters around this offshore island.

Additionally, China's recent actions around the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea last week were so belligerent that the State Department issued a warning that the United States was prepared to use force against China to fulfill its obligations under Article IV of the United States-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty.

This aggression is only the latest sign of the regime's disunity. For example, many expected that Liu Jianchao, an ally of Xi Jinping, would now be named the new foreign minister, and some believe that the failure to announce this and other key appointments within the APN suggests that infighting has been intense and Xi has failed to get what he wanted.

In addition, the NPC comes after six months of unexplained disappearances, including Qin Gang, now former foreign minister, and General Li Shangfu, defense minister until his official dismissal last October. Significant changes have also taken place within the People's Liberation Army, particularly within Rocket Force, the branch controlling almost all of the country's nuclear weapons.

Observers have demonstrated that there are now limitless internal struggles at the highest levels of the Communist Party. Others see Xi Jinping tightening his grip. Yet whether Xi is firmly in control or on the verge of stepping down, China and its regime are in distress.

Extraordinary events are occurring in the People's Republic of China.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of The Coming Collapse of China and China Is Going to War. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @GordonGChange.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.