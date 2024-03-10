The panel, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to appoint new election commissioners by March 15.





A view of the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi. File | Photo credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The two vacancies in the Election Commission (EC), created by the surprise resignation of Arun Goel and retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey, are expected to be filled by March 15, sources said on March 10 . A high-level selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and including Union minister and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, is expected to meet on March 14. Earlier, the selection committee was scheduled to meet on March 15 to fill the vacancy of Mr. Pandey, who retired on February 14. However, after Mr. Goel's sudden resignation, the EC is left with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv. Kumar as the only member. Eager to fill vacancies at the earliest, sources said The Hindu that the Leader of the Opposition was asked about a change of date in order to bring forward the date of the meeting by a day or two. Electoral Commission or Electoral OMISSION? India now has only ONE election commissioner, even as the Lok Sabha elections are due to be announced in a few days. For what? As I said earlier, if we do NOT stop the systematic decimation of our independent institutions, our DEMOCRACY will be usurped by DICTATORSHIP! » Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had asked in a message on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections expected to be held after March 13, the government wants to speed up the nomination process in the coming days. Explained | On the selection of electoral commissioners Shortlist of names Before the selection panel finalizes the names of the commissioners, a search committee headed by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will prepare a shortlist of five names for each post. The search committee includes the Union Home Secretary and the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The electoral commissioners will be appointed by the President. The two ECs would be appointed under a new law passed by Parliament during the winter session of Parliament last December. Opposition parties had opposed the bill on the grounds that the electoral panel could lose its autonomous character. Since the new election commissioner selection process has now effectively given full powers to the ruling party and the Prime Minister, why was the new election commissioner not appointed even after the 23 [days] of the end of the latter's mandate? Modi Govt must answer these questions and offer a reasonable explanation, Mr. Kharge had said in his message on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/government-likely-to-appoint-new-election-commissioners-by-march-15/article67936475.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos