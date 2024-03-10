Trump mocks Biden's stutter, vilifies migrants in Georgia speech





At the start of his remarks in Rome, Georgia, at what was effectively his first general election campaign rally, former President Donald J. Trump on Saturday characterized the president's State of the Union address Biden's angry, dark, hate-filled speech that was more divisive than unifying.

He then mocked Mr. Biden's lifelong stutter, a move that set the tone for the lengthy speech that followed.

For nearly two hours, Mr. Trump launched sharp personal attacks on Mr. Biden's mental and physical health and revived a litany of grievances against political opponents, prosecutors and television executives. He used inflammatory language to stoke fears about immigration, called the press criminal, and repeated his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Mr Trump told thousands of his supporters gathered at the rally that everything Joe Biden touches turns to dirt, although he used an expletive to describe the result. All. I tried to find a different word, but some words cannot be duplicated. (He used the word, or a variation, at least four times in his speech.)

Mr. Trump's speech on Saturday was the first since Mr. Biden repeatedly attacked him and his policies in his State of the Union address. Joe Biden should not shout angrily at America, Mr Trump said. America should shout angrily at Joe Biden.

But his criticisms have focused on personal insults. At one point, Mr. Trump slurred his words and pretended to stutter, in a mocking imitation of the president, who has suffered from stuttering since childhood.

A Biden campaign spokesman, TJ Ducklo, responded to Mr. Trump's insults in a statement on Sunday, contrasting the former president's speech with Mr. Biden's State of the Union address.

On Thursday evening, President Biden spoke about the type of America he wants for our future, an America based on the core values ​​of honesty, decency, dignity and respect for all, values ​​unrecognizable to Donald Trump. Trump thinks that making fun of people and taking away their rights makes him look strong. But this reveals how weak and insecure he is.

The former president's speech in Georgia, a key battleground state he narrowly lost in 2020, underscored that Mr. Trump is unlikely to temper the ominous and sometimes apocalyptic vision that animated his campaign, even if his last Republican rival has dropped out. and the general elections are now the center of attention.

As he has in the past, Mr. Trump insisted that the greatest danger facing the United States came from its political opponents, whom he called an internal threat, an inward-looking that has alarmed experts because of its similarity to the language used by totalitarian leaders.

But in a speech filled with digressive diatribes, Mr. Trump reserved some of his most incendiary rhetoric for vilifying migrants who cross the border illegally. Much of his speech focused on immigration, an issue that he and his advisers say will be central to his efforts to defeat Mr. Biden and return to the White House.

While vowing to expand his crackdown on immigration, Mr. Trump described the continued influx of migrants across the southern border as the agony of our people, the pillaging of our cities, the pillaging of our cities, the violation of our citizens and the conquest of our country.

Mr. Trump also took aim at Mr. Biden's immigration policies, in part by using the Georgia context to blame his rival for the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed in the State last month by: according to authorities, he was a Venezuelan migrant who entered the country illegally and was granted parole.

Mr. Trump met with Ms. Riley's parents before taking the stage, and the Trump campaign handed out signs at the rally with Ms. Riley's photo. During his speech, Mr. Trump accused Mr. Biden of neglecting the influx of migrants at the border, which he called a deadly invasion that stole precious American life from Laken.

Mr. Trump often portrays those who cross the border illegally as violent criminals. Migrants hurt people, Mr. Trump said. They talk about the beautiful dream of migrants. It looks so pretty, you know, like out of a fairy tale book. But some of these people are monsters.

Border officials, some of whom worked for Mr. Trump, have said that most migrants crossing the border are members of families fleeing violence and poverty.

But Ms. Riley's death has become a flashpoint in the nation's heated debate over immigration policy, in part because it appears to adhere to Mr. Trump's long-held belief that violent men in America Southerners cross the border to harm Americans.

He was an illegal immigrant, and he should not have been in our country, and he never would have been under Trump's policies, Mr. Trump said of the man accused of killing Mrs. Riley.

Mr Trump also attacked Mr Biden for expressing regret over using the word illegal to describe the man accused of Ms Riley's death during an exchange during the State of the Union address on Thursday .

Mr. Trump also made several ad hominem attacks during the event. Of former TV presenter Megyn Kelly, with whom Mr. Trump feuded during his first presidential campaign, he said she is resting in peace. While talking about the success his time on The Apprentice had brought to NBC, he called Jeff Zucker, the network's former CEO, an idiot.

Mr. Trump has also disparaged a number of prosecutors and judges involved in the criminal cases and multiple civil suits in which he is involved. He spent a lot of time attacking Fani T. Willis, the prosecutor who was prosecuting him for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Mr. Trump called Ms. Willis corrupt, referring to allegations that she benefited financially from her romantic relationship with a lawyer she hired for the case. (Ms. Willis objected to these claims, calling them full of wild and reckless speculation.)

He also reiterated his false claim that he won in Georgia in 2020, saying he did nothing wrong when he called state election officials, insisted he had won Georgia and asked the Georgia Secretary of State to find the votes he needed to win.

A perfect phone call, Mr. Trump said, other than the fact that we challenged the honesty of this election. This election was rigged.

Maggie Haberman contributed reporting from New York.

