Politics
Chinese diplomacy of major countries and expectations for future Chinese diplomacy
Diplomatic affairs are among the issues in which the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, with President Xi Jinping among its members, shows great interest. He developed a strategic plan for major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, based on the general strategic plan aimed at realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, taking into account the characteristics of the era when major changes in the world. with China's new phase.
President Xi Jinping's Thought on (Socialist Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era) is considered to be (one basic rule, two strategic objectives and three action points). The basic rule is to firmly adhere to the theme of the era of peaceful development, the two strategic goals are to advance the establishment of new international relations and to advance the construction of a bond of destiny for mankind . The three action points are: advancing the construction of the Belt and Road, participating in global governance, and contributing to the common values of humanity. President Xi put forward and formulated the theory of big-state diplomacy with Chinese characteristics as a theoretical and practical framework for managing China's foreign affairs.
Since the election of Comrade Xi Jinping as President of the People's Republic of China in March 2013, until the current year 2024, a lot of water has flowed in the river of Chinese diplomacy in his quest to realize (the great rebirth of the Chinese nation and build a new model of international relations based on the common destiny of mankind), guided by President Xi's Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and, in his heart, his ideas on great power diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, which led China to make tangible achievements in the field of Beijing's foreign policy and international relations, brought China closer to its position at the forefront of World Scene.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's thoughts on China's new diplomacy in the new era include many main points, the most important of which are: (the bond of a common destiny for mankind, upholding justice while seeking to realizing common interests at the political and economic levels), win-win international relations, sincere and friendly international relations with developing countries, and building a new type of relations between major countries).
In the report of 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping raised the flag of peace, development and win-win cooperation and stressed the importance of great-power diplomacy with Chinese characteristics to advance new relations international and build a bond of destiny for humanity. . This reflects the Chinese Communist Party's ideas of building a common future for mankind and its responsibility in achieving world peace and development.
The new Chinese diplomacy is based on consideration of the important and central position that China now enjoys within the framework of the current international system, which has earned it great attention and monitoring from the international community, particularly in this regard. which concerns policies, guidelines and policies. and the performance of Chinese diplomacy. What is happening in China resonates around the world. Furthermore, an attempt to identify the many achievements made by Chinese diplomacy during the tenure of President Xi Jinping in the context of its interaction with the current international system, as well as the visions and ideas it has put forward to achieve its goals , on the one hand, and an attempt to present a Chinese vision different from the Western vision of the nature of the system and current international relations, to be accepted and supported by the international community.
Major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has achieved fruitful results at regional and global levels, which have injected confidence and momentum into establishing peace, stability, development and prosperity at regional and global levels with the help of China and its President Xi Jinping. Diplomacy had a strong presence during 2023 as it overcame limited crises in the United States, managed to end years of disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and adopted a stance different from that of Washington in the war in Gaza, in addition to its position. continued commercial expansion in the Middle East and Africa.
The new Chinese diplomacy after the launch of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative in 2023 also testifies to the emergence of China (use of Chinese diplomacy in the economic process in order to strengthen its position as a great economic power). We note here that most of the Chinese government's foreign policy decisions are related to the economy. In order to achieve its economic goals, China has placed economic diplomacy at the heart of every economic strategy it develops, whether in whole or in part, which has allowed it to increase its influence over global trade rules. . Economic diplomacy has also allowed it to access new markets and attract foreign direct investment.
According to my careful analysis – as an expert on Chinese political affairs – what most distinguishes Chinese diplomacy from other diplomats around the world is that the central government in Beijing and the leadership of the ruling Communist Party, led by Comrade Xi Jinping , relies on (China's foreign diplomatic policies that benefit China's domestic policies), which means that it (has made foreign diplomacy an extension of its domestic policies). Not only that, but it has also made foreign diplomacy a tool to improve domestic politics. From this perspective, we see that there are commonalities between the first and second principles, just as what applies to domestic policies applies to foreign diplomacy. But at the same time, China is not isolated from the movements of the international community, but rather maintains many relationships with the international community and evolves by receiving its influences. China also made changes to foreign policy plans that made development the primary goal. In addition to development, sovereignty and security were among the fundamental principles. Building on China's experience hosting the 2008 Olympics, China has begun to adopt a more positive foreign policy abroad. There has been increasing rhetoric calling for the need for China to impose more restrictions in the interest of development in light of the economic development that has been achieved, but what is more important is rather to reap more positive in Chinese foreign policy. linked to questions of sovereignty and security. The narratives that appeared in statements by Chinese officials and government leaders were changed to align with this international trend.
What is new, from my point of view, in the formulation of China's new diplomatic policies in the new era is China's constant efforts to find new solutions, and despite China's attempt to maintain the golden principle which stipulates non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. countries, there are, in my perception, discussions on the possibility of China's constructive interference in the internal affairs of other countries at the request of the international community and with the approval of the countries concerned.
Chinese state diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era is characterized by advancing China's international position. It is also a fundamental and sensual question. The essential aspect of China's new diplomacy appears in the quest for a position in international organizations such as the United Nations, or a clear international position with the so-called four major allies during World War II. As for (the sensory aspect of the new Chinese diplomacy), it appears in its desire to make itself known in the global media and to position itself in the global discourse. The last aspect is the invisible aspect to which China has always sought to respond sensitively to any American or Western allegations against it.
As a result, we see that China has achieved fruitful diplomatic results, as the diplomacy of Chinese Head of State Comrade Xi Jinping has played a guiding strategic role. With China's determination to continue (adhering to multilateralism and promoting greater democracy in international relations).
|
Sources
2/ https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2024/03/10/chinas-major-country-diplomacy-and-the-expectation-for-chinas-future-diplomacy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese diplomacy of major countries and expectations for future Chinese diplomacy
- Donald Trump meets Laken Riley's family in Georgia, blames Biden for her death
- Senior Golkar Says President Jokowi Can Participate in Golkar Presidency Swap
- US military airlifts embassy staff from Port-au-Prince amid escalating gang violence in Haiti
- Scarlett Johansson Trolls Katie Britt's SOTU Response on 'SNL'
- Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers to Watch in Spring Ball, No. 14 Keelan Smith
- Sudden price drop on Google Pixel 7 Pro brings special offer for lowest price ever
- Aid ready to starve Gaza, but will it get in?
- Erdogan says March elections are his last – Kashmir Reader
- Best fashion and celebrity moments
- Where and how to watch in the UK
- Robin Campillo's evocative memory piece