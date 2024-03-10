Politics
Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM Modi's approaches to Putin helped prevent 'potential nuclear attack' on Ukraine in late 2022: CNN report
The report said that awareness efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other countries also played an important role in preventing the crisis.
The Biden administration was particularly concerned that Russia might use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon, the officials said.
Amid these fears, the United States has sought help from non-allied countries, including India, to discourage Russia from embarking on such an attack, as CNN reported.
“One of the things we did was not only to send them a direct message, but also to strongly encourage, to put pressure on, to encourage other countries, to which they could be more attentive, to do the same thing,” the senior administration official said.
U.S. officials say outreach efforts and public statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others helped avert a crisis. useful and compelling factor and showed them what the cost of all this could be,” CNN quoted a senior administration official as saying. “I think the fact that we know that India weighed, China weighed , others may have had some effect on their thinking,” the senior administration official added. “I can't demonstrate it in a positive way, but I think that's our assessment.”
Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, India has always condemned the killings of civilians and called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
In a significant statement, Prime Minister Modi told President Putin that “this is not the era of war” on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan last year. The statement was even made during the G20 communiqué under the Indian presidency.
During this period, from late summer to fall 2022, the National Security Council convened a series of meetings to put contingency plans in place “in the event of a very clear indication that they were about to do something, attack with a nuclear weapon, or if they did, how we would respond, how we would try to preempt it or deter it,” the senior administration official said .
It should be noted that the end of summer 2022 also proved to be a “devastating period” for Russian forces in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces were advancing toward Russian-occupied Kherson in the south, the city that represented Russia's largest capture since the invasion.
As these Ukrainian forces advanced, entire Russian units were at risk of being surrounded. The view within the administration was that such a catastrophic loss could be a “potential trigger” for the use of nuclear weapons, according to CNN.
Additionally, at the same time, Russia reportedly circulated a new “false flag story” regarding a Ukrainian dirty bomb, which U.S. officials feared could serve as a cover for a Russian nuclear attack.
In October 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a series of phone calls to defense officials in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Turkey, telling them that the Kremlin was “concerned about possible provocations from Kiev involving the use of a dirty bomb.”
But it is pertinent to note that at no time did the United States detect intelligence indicating that Russia was taking steps to mobilize its nuclear forces to carry out such an attack, CNN reported.
“We obviously placed a high priority on tracking and had at least some capacity to track such movements of its nuclear forces,” a senior administration official said. “And at no point have we seen any indication of what kind of steps we might have expected them to take if they were going down the path of using nuclear weapons.”
