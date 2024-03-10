Donald Trump appears at UFC fight to anti-Biden chants | News





Former President Donald Trump watched the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Miami, Florida, on Saturday alongside his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and UFC President Dana White.

As guests, Trump and his family came out shortly before the first fight began, to cheers from the crowd. The four octagons sit sideways, as close to the ring as possible. Later in the fight, a chant of “f*** Joe Biden” broke out.

Trump was fresh from his rally in Georgia, which was his first public appearance since Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday.

“It's the closest thing to an electoral process that we have in this country, the UFC fights. It's maybe a little quieter than the election,” Trump said in Georgia during his gathering before the fight.

Most recently, Trump attended UFC 296 in Las Vegas alongside Kid Rock and White in December. Rock and Trump have been known to attend fights together.

Sean O'Malley won Saturday's bantamweight main event against Marlon Vera. Dustin Poirier was the lightweight winner against Benoit Saint-Denis.

Trump is in the midst of his re-election campaign ahead of the 2024 election. He is the presumptive Republican nominee since Nikki Haley withdrew from the race on Wednesday. Trump is also juggling four lawsuits against him in federal and state courts.

