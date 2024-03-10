Ukraine should have “white flag courage” in negotiations

NNA – Pope Francis said in an interview that Ukraine should have what he calls “white flag” courage and negotiate an end to the war with Russia that followed Moscow's full-scale invasion there two years ago and which left tens of thousands dead. .

Francis made the comments in an interview recorded last month with Swiss broadcaster RSI, well before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's latest offer Friday to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia to end the war .

Erdogan made this new offer after a meeting in Istanbul with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky said that although he wanted peace, he would not give up any territory.

The Ukrainian leader's own peace plan calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from all of Ukraine and the restoration of its national borders. The Kremlin has ruled out engaging in peace talks on conditions set by kyiv.

A spokesperson for Zelensky did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the pope's remarks.

In the interview, Francis was asked his position on a debate between those who say Ukraine should give up because it has not been able to repel Russian forces and those who say it would legitimize the party's actions. The Strongest. The interviewer used the term “white flag” in the question.

“It’s an interpretation that is true,” Francis said, according to a preliminary transcript of the interview and partial video made available to Reuters on Saturday. It should be broadcast on March 20 as part of new cultural programming.

“But I think the strongest is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people, has the courage of the white flag and negotiates,” Francis said, adding that negotiations should take place with the help of international powers.

“The word negotiate is a courageous word. When we see that we are defeated, that things are not going well, we must have the courage to negotiate,” Francis said.

This is believed to be the first time Francis has used terms such as “white flag” or “defeated” when speaking about the war in Ukraine, although he has spoken in the past about the need for negotiations.

In a statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope took the term “white flag” uttered by the interviewer and used it “to indicate the cessation of hostilities (and) a truce obtained with the courage of negotiations.

Last year, the 87-year-old pope sent a peace envoy, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to kyiv, Moscow and Washington to sound out those countries' leaders.

“We can be ashamed,” Francis said of the negotiations, “but with how many deaths will (the war) end? (We must) negotiate in time, find a country that can be a mediator,” he said. declared Francis, mentioning Turkey. among the countries that had proposed.

“Don’t be ashamed to negotiate before things get worse,” said Francis, who has launched hundreds of appeals for what he calls “martyred Ukraine.”

When asked if he was willing to mediate, Francis replied, “I’m here.”

In another part of the interview, speaking about the war between Israel and Hamas, Francis said: “Negotiating is never capitulation. »

Last month, Zelensky said 31,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed since Russia's invasion in February 2022 and tens of thousands of civilians had been killed in occupied areas of the country. —Reuters

