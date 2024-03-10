What did Trump and Biden talk about in Georgia?





Both campaigns mark a turning point in their races as Biden and Trump turn their attention to key states, including Georgia.

ATLANTA The political battle for the Peach State intensified Saturday afternoon as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned simultaneously in Georgia in dueling rallies.

Biden campaigned in Atlanta at Pullman Yards, while Trump was in U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Rome, Ga., district — about 70 miles northwest of the city — where he spoke with his supporters.

11Alive's Karys Belger was in Atlanta and 11Alive's Tresia Bowles was in Rome. They attended both rallies all day and broke down the highlights and the message each potential presidential candidate wanted to convey to their respective voters on Saturday.

Highlights of Joe Biden's campaign in Atlanta

President Joe Biden, joined by several Democratic lawmakers, delivered a fervent call at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, discussing key priorities of his campaign.

The rally, which followed the State of the Union address, marked the start of a series of milestones for the president as he seeks another term. The event drew a packed room of supporters, including everyday voters like Tina Metcalfe, who voiced strong support for the Biden-Harris administration.

“We have to keep Biden and Harris in office because I think they are the best choice,” Metcalfe said.

Prominent political voices also lent their support, emphasizing the importance of unity in President Biden's re-election.

“It was inspiring to see us all come together, put aside our differences and do what’s best by electing Joe Biden for four more years,” said Rep. Sam Park.

President Biden addressed a variety of topics, including immigration, taking the opportunity to criticize former President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump calls them vermin. Blood poison, poison in the blood of America. No one should ever doubt where my heart is,” President Biden said.

The event aimed to bring together diverse demographic groups of voters, including Asian, Latino, Black and LGBTQ communities, highlighting the importance of coalition building for the success of the November election.

President Biden's impassioned remarks at Pullman Yards are expected to build momentum for his next campaign steps and potentially a second term.

Watch Biden's full speech:

Highlights of Donald Trump's campaign stop in Rome

Former President Donald J. Trump held a rally in Rome on Saturday.

The event occurred at almost the exact same time as President Joe Biden's rally in Atlanta.

The Forum River Center holds nearly 4,000. The center was full of supporters.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene said the Republican Party was already confident before Trump's victory on Super Tuesday.

“We all always knew that President Trump was the winner of the primary and that he would be the nominee in the presidential primary,” Taylor-Greene said. “Nikki Hailey was never a threat. She was truly a nuisance.”

Taylor-Greene said Rome was her hometown. It's in Floyd County, which voted largely Republican in the 2020 election.

Supporters, like Brandon Wilhoit, hope to turn Georgia red for the 2024 elections.

“If we can get young people to vote and get more people to vote in general, then I think that's what will change the situation in Georgia,” Wilhoit said.

Georgia voted blue for the first time in 2020 since 1992. Rep. Mike Collins said that to avoid a repeat, supporters must treat the election like a season rather than a day.

“Republicans have always been very traditional. We like to vote on Tuesday. So we need to get out of that mode,” Collins said.

Supporters tell 11Alive their main motivation is border security.

“I had the most secure border in the history of our country,” Trump said during his speech. “Now we have the best border in the history of our world.”

Trump cited as an example José Ibarra, the man arrested for the murder of Athens nursing student Laken Riley.

“He was an illegal immigrant. He's an illegal immigrant.” » Trump said. “And he should not have been in our country and he never would have been under Trump’s policies.”

Trump said he met with Riley's parents backstage and promised to get justice for her murder.

Throughout the speech, Trump criticized President Biden, calling him “grossly incompetent.”

“He poses a threat to democracy,” Trump said.

Trump also criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and claimed a woman was suing him.

Trump mentioned he would end the war between Israel and Hamas, support the police, keep critical race theory out of schools and block the transgender community from participating in cisgender sports.

He made it clear that Georgia's vote would be crucial to his presidency. That's why supporter Lisa Adams drove from Dalton.

“Everyone looks to us,” Adams said. “We are the last bastion of freedom. We need Trump back in power.”

Watch Trump's full speech:

