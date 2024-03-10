Jokowi does not go to Golkar, M. returns to Solo









Palembang – KSP senior expert Ali Mochtar Ngabalin said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would not join Golkar. According to him, Jokowi is committed to returning to Solo. “I also don't think Jokowi will go to Golkar, you will return to Solo as he repeatedly stated and I believe it,” Ngabalin said when contacted on Sunday (10/3/2024). Ngabalin admitted to knowing Jokowi after 8 years at the Palace. So he believes Jokowi will be consistent with his statement. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Throughout my eight or so years in the Palace, I know and understand Jokowi's attitude and personality, which matches what he says,” he said. Ngabalin believes that Jokowi's assumption that he will be a stumbling block for Airlangga will not come true. According to him, Airlangga will be re-elected based on his achievements in the 2024 elections. “With the significant acquisition of seats and votes in this year's elections, the confidence of the cadres and members of Mas AH (Airlangga Hartarto) is very, very positive, this means that Mas AH will receive acclaim at the meeting national team to lead Golkar again. In the next five years, all members will feel that “the cadres really understand,” he said. Jokowi considered a “stumbling block” by Airlangga Hartarto Previously, Director of Indonesian Political Parameters (PPI) Adi Prayitno assessed that Airlangga Hartarto was the strongest candidate because the voting results in the 2024 elections had increased. However, he called Jokowi's figure a stumbling block for Airlangga. “Airlangga Hartarto is the strongest. His achievement was to significantly increase the votes for the 2024 parliamentary elections. This is AH's legacy that cannot be denied. It will not be easy for Golkar to face the 2024 elections because they do not have their own framework. champions, they are afraid of not getting a tail effect. But in fact, Golkar's votes went far,” Adi Prayitno told reporters, Saturday (9 /3). However, Adi said, no Golkar president has ruled for three periods. He called Golkar one of the major parties with unpredictable dynamics. “But naturally, AH will probably meet resistance in the end because there has not been a Golkar presidency three times in a row. Now it may not be visible, but before the national elections it “There could be some. It's Golkar, a big party that often creates unexpected dynamics,” he said. “In addition, there have been rumors recently that Jokowi joining Golkar could change Golkar's internal configuration. If this happens, Jokowi will become a stumbling block for AH,” he said. Watch the video “Airlangga regarding Jokowi's meeting with Golkar: indeed, there was a meeting“

